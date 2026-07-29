Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Inspects Chennai Metro Phase II Works, Reviews Driverless Train Project
The Chief Minister began his visit by boarding a metro train from Omandurar Metro Station to Nandanam Metro Station.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project. He reviewed construction progress, passenger facilities, security measures, and the upcoming driverless metro service.
The Chief Minister began his visit by boarding a metro train from Omandurar Metro Station to Nandanam Metro Station. He purchased a ticket like any other commuter, travelled alongside passengers, and interacted with them during the journey. Many commuters clicked selfies with the Chief Minister.
At Nandanam Metro Station, officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) welcomed Vijay and briefed him on the station's operations as well as the progress of the Phase II construction works.
During the inspection, the Chief Minister sought detailed updates on security arrangements, the pace of construction, project monitoring systems, and the roadmap for the remaining phases of the metro expansion.
Vijay also visited the Metro Rail Operations Control Centre, where officials explained how train movements are monitored, the safety mechanisms in place, and the measures being implemented to improve passenger services and operational efficiency.
He later held discussions with senior CMRL officials on the progress of ongoing works, future development plans, and the expansion of Chennai's metro network. After completing the inspection at Nandanam, the Chief Minister interacted with members of the public outside the station.
Vijay then proceeded to the Guindy and Kathipara sections of the project, where he reviewed the progress of the metro construction works. He inspected the quality of work, project timelines, and engineering standards before examining a metro bridge rising approximately 101 feet above the ground. He instructed officials to ensure that the project is completed within the scheduled timeframe.
Vijay visited Porur Metro Station and travelled from Porur to Poonamallee onboard a driverless automated metro train currently undergoing trials. During the journey, he reviewed the project's progress, safety features, and the status of the ongoing trial runs with metro officials.
The Porur-Poonamallee corridor is expected to become one of Chennai Metro's first routes to operate with driverless train technology. According to officials, most of the signalling systems, structural works, and safety technologies required for the service have been completed, and trial operations are currently in progress.
Read More: