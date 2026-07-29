ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Inspects Chennai Metro Phase II Works, Reviews Driverless Train Project

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project. He reviewed construction progress, passenger facilities, security measures, and the upcoming driverless metro service.

The Chief Minister began his visit by boarding a metro train from Omandurar Metro Station to Nandanam Metro Station. He purchased a ticket like any other commuter, travelled alongside passengers, and interacted with them during the journey. Many commuters clicked selfies with the Chief Minister.

At Nandanam Metro Station, officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) welcomed Vijay and briefed him on the station's operations as well as the progress of the Phase II construction works.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister sought detailed updates on security arrangements, the pace of construction, project monitoring systems, and the roadmap for the remaining phases of the metro expansion.

Vijay also visited the Metro Rail Operations Control Centre, where officials explained how train movements are monitored, the safety mechanisms in place, and the measures being implemented to improve passenger services and operational efficiency.