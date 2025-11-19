ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Young Man Stabs Class 12 Girl To Death In Ramanathapuram, Then Surrenders At Police Station

The accused claimed he was angry with the victim as she had rejected his proposal.

A schoolgirl walking to class in Ramathapuram was killed by a youth. He later surrendered at the police station.
Rameswaram Government Medical College (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST

Updated : November 19, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST

Ramanathapuram: A class 12 schoolgirl was allegedly stabbed to death by a 20-year-old youth on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. The victim was studying at the Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused and the victim were from the same village and he had been continuously pestering her to establish a relationship with him. According to police, on the day of the incident, the girl was walking to school as usual.

The accused followed her and suddenly attacked her with a knife he had hidden in his waist. He stabbed her in the neck, causing her to collapse in a pool of blood. Residents rushed to the spot and took her to the government hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After the crime, the accused went straight to the nearby Rameswaram Nagar police station and surrendered. He confessed to the police that he killed the girl because she refused to accept his "love".

The police later took him to the Ramanathapuram police station for detailed questioning. Officials are now investigating the sequence of events and gathering more information from the accused. Police said that the girl's body has been sent to Rameswaram Government Medical College for post-mortem examination.

The brutal murder of a schoolgirl on her way to class over rejected love has caused widespread outrage. Villagers are demanding strict punishment for the accused and stronger measures to protect young girls.

Last Updated : November 19, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST

