ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Young Man Stabs Class 12 Girl To Death In Ramanathapuram, Then Surrenders At Police Station

Ramanathapuram: A class 12 schoolgirl was allegedly stabbed to death by a 20-year-old youth on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. The victim was studying at the Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused and the victim were from the same village and he had been continuously pestering her to establish a relationship with him. According to police, on the day of the incident, the girl was walking to school as usual.

The accused followed her and suddenly attacked her with a knife he had hidden in his waist. He stabbed her in the neck, causing her to collapse in a pool of blood. Residents rushed to the spot and took her to the government hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.