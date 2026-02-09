Tamil Nadu Class 11 Student Dies Of Snakebite
Police said M Sivaprakasam (17) was bitten by a common krait snake hidden in a sack in the classroom while he was picking up books.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Tiruvarur: A 17-year-old boy who was bitten by a snake a week ago in the classroom of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur died on Monday.
Police said the deceased, M Sivaprakasam alias Kutty, was studying in Class 11 of Arithuvaramangalam Government Higher Secondary School, near his village Kethanur under Valangaiman taluka. On February 4, he was bitten by a common krait snake hidden in a sack lying on the ground in the classroom while he was picking up books.
Hearing his scream, teachers rushed him to Thanjavur Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, he failed to respond to treatments and succumbed on Monday. The Arithuvaramangalam police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The body has been sent for autopsy.
His parents, Muruganandam and Radha, and the local people have raised questions on the safety of students in the school wondring how the snake got into the classroom. The incident has led to panic in the area.
The common krait, Indian cobra, Russell's viper, and saw-scaled viper are responsible for about 90% of snakebites in the country. While polyvalent anti-snake venom (ASV) — with antibodies against these four — is effective in 80% of cases, the lack of trained human resources and health facilities to treat snakebite patients remains a cause of concern. Other major hindrances are the lack of data on incidence, morbidity, mortality, socio-economic burden, treatment patterns, etc.
The Centre's National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE) aims to halve the snakebite-related deaths by the year 2030. It carries defined strategic components, roles, and responsibilities of stakeholders involved in snakebite management, control, and prevention. A key objective of NAPSE is to boost the surveillance of snakebite cases and deaths in the country.
