Tamil Nadu Class 11 Student Dies Of Snakebite

Tiruvarur: A 17-year-old boy who was bitten by a snake a week ago in the classroom of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur died on Monday.

Police said the deceased, M Sivaprakasam alias Kutty, was studying in Class 11 of Arithuvaramangalam Government Higher Secondary School, near his village Kethanur under Valangaiman taluka. On February 4, he was bitten by a common krait snake hidden in a sack lying on the ground in the classroom while he was picking up books.

Hearing his scream, teachers rushed him to Thanjavur Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, he failed to respond to treatments and succumbed on Monday. The Arithuvaramangalam police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The body has been sent for autopsy.