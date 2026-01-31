ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Church Opens Doors For Murugan Temple Devotees Amid Heat

Tirunelveli: In a heartwarming gesture, the management of St Michael's Church in Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu, opened its doors for the pilgrims to the Tiruchendur Murugan temple amid the scorching heat.

The pilgrimage, held annually at the six abodes of Lord Murugan, is part of the Thaipusam festival. This year, it will begin on Sunday, February 1, at the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple.

Amid the huge rush of devotees at the temple, the church management offered the religious space for the rest of the Murugan devotees, setting an example that transcends caste and religious differences.

Thousands of Murugan devotees accepted this kind invitation from the church administration and rested inside the church premises. Some of them kept their belongings inside and slept.