Tamil Nadu Church Opens Doors For Murugan Temple Devotees Amid Heat
Published : January 31, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Tirunelveli: In a heartwarming gesture, the management of St Michael's Church in Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu, opened its doors for the pilgrims to the Tiruchendur Murugan temple amid the scorching heat.
The pilgrimage, held annually at the six abodes of Lord Murugan, is part of the Thaipusam festival. This year, it will begin on Sunday, February 1, at the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple.
Amid the huge rush of devotees at the temple, the church management offered the religious space for the rest of the Murugan devotees, setting an example that transcends caste and religious differences.
Thousands of Murugan devotees accepted this kind invitation from the church administration and rested inside the church premises. Some of them kept their belongings inside and slept.
Murugan devotees on a pilgrimage to Tiruchendur via Tirunelveli rested at St Michael’s Church in Samathanapuram. The church administration opened its doors, offering space for pilgrims to rest, highlighting communal harmony pic.twitter.com/h3v4S2W7Cw— Thinakaran Rajamani (@thinak_) January 30, 2026
This year, devotees passing through Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli have increased manifold, per officials. Devotees who walk long distances in the scorching sun usually rest under trees along the roadside, but this came as a breather for them.
After recovering from their fatigue, they continued their journey towards Tiruchendur with chants of “Arohara”. The video of the kind gesture is currently going viral on social media.
“We have seen water stalls being set up and food being distributed by churches and mosques at the temple. However, the fact that a church opened its sacred premises to allow devotees of other religions to rest has deeply moved us,” said a devotee from Nellai.
Social activists have also praised this act, saying that such actions will eliminate the divisions existing in society and foster unity among people.
“This touching incident serves as proof that when spirituality and humanity go hand in hand, God manifests Himself in the form of compassion,” they said.
