Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Vijay Turns Conductor, Launches 'Vetri Payanam' Free Bus Scheme For Women
The benefit has been extended to government-operated Express, LSS and Deluxe buses across the state including mofussil buses and ordinary buses on hill routes.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday turned bus conductor for a while, handing out free tickets to women passengers as he launched the expanded ‘Vetri Payanam’ (victorious journey) scheme at the Koyambedu bus terminus here on Gandhi Jayanti.
The scheme expands the existing free bus travel facility for women and transgender persons to additional categories of government buses across Tamil Nadu.
Vijay arrived at the Koyambedu bus terminus around 10 AM and first paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He then boarded a Chennai-Kancheepuram 76B government bus and personally issued the first free tickets to women passengers, formally launching the scheme.
The women passengers also offered sweets to the Chief Minister after receiving the tickets.
The expanded scheme builds on the ‘Magalir Vidiyal Payanam’ free travel initiative introduced during the previous DMK government, under which women were allowed free travel on eligible ordinary government buses.
Vijay had announced the expansion under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 24, stating that women should not lose educational, employment or other opportunities because of transport costs.
Under Vetri Payanam, the benefit has been extended to government-operated Express, Limited Stop Service (LSS) and Deluxe buses in metropolitan and urban areas, besides ordinary mofussil buses and ordinary buses on hill routes exceeding 40 km.
A total of 12,692 buses, accounting for about 69% of the 18,413 scheduled buses operated by the state's seven transport undertakings, have been brought under the expanded scheme. The government estimates that around 84.32 lakh women could benefit every day.
TVK Polls Promise Becomes Scheme
வெற்றி பயணம் பேருந்து நடத்துநராக மாறி— ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu (@ETVBharatTN) October 2, 2026
தொடங்கி வைத்த CM விஜய்#CMVijay | #VetriPayanam | #VijayBusRide | #Simplicity | #TNTrendingNow | #TNGovt | #ETVBharatTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/aXdssGqueK
The expanded free travel facility was among the commitments made by TVK leader Vijay during the Assembly election campaign. The government subsequently announced that the expanded scheme would be implemented from October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.
The state has allocated about ₹6,000 crore for the free travel programme. The government says the expansion is intended to make public transport more accessible for women travelling to workplaces, educational institutions, hospitals and other essential services.
With the launch, women passengers travelling on the newly covered services can undertake eligible journeys without paying the fare, marking a major expansion of the state's existing women-focused free bus travel programme.
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