ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Vijay Turns Conductor, Launches 'Vetri Payanam' Free Bus Scheme For Women

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay issuing tickets to women passengers in Chennai on Friday. ( Special arrangement (TNDIPR) )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday turned bus conductor for a while, handing out free tickets to women passengers as he launched the expanded ‘Vetri Payanam’ (victorious journey) scheme at the Koyambedu bus terminus here on Gandhi Jayanti.

The scheme expands the existing free bus travel facility for women and transgender persons to additional categories of government buses across Tamil Nadu.

Vijay arrived at the Koyambedu bus terminus around 10 AM and first paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He then boarded a Chennai-Kancheepuram 76B government bus and personally issued the first free tickets to women passengers, formally launching the scheme.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay with women passengers in Chennai on Friday. (Special arrangement (TNDIPR))

The women passengers also offered sweets to the Chief Minister after receiving the tickets.

The expanded scheme builds on the ‘Magalir Vidiyal Payanam’ free travel initiative introduced during the previous DMK government, under which women were allowed free travel on eligible ordinary government buses.

Vijay had announced the expansion under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 24, stating that women should not lose educational, employment or other opportunities because of transport costs.