ETV Bharat / state

'Explanation Unacceptable': TN CM Vijay Condemns Karnataka Forest Dept 'Killing' 3 'Tamils'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has strongly condemned the "killing" of three "Tamils" by the Karnataka Forest Department and said the explanation given by them on the incident was "unacceptable."

Demanding a high-level probe into the forest department firing incident, the chief minister said it was "heartbreaking" that the Tamils - Anthony Samy, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who lived in the villages in Hanur Taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by the forest department in the early hours of August 15, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area.

"I strongly condemn this brutal killing. The explanation given by the Karnataka forest department regarding the incident is not acceptable. A fair investigation should be conducted by a high-level committee on the heinous incident," the CM said in a social media post on 'X' late on Sunday.

He demanded that the wrongdoers should be duly punished and that the neighbouring state should provide necessary compensation to the victims' families. "I urge the Karnataka government to take appropriate action to prevent such incidents from happening again," Vijay added.