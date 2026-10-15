ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Singapore Dy PM Gan Kim Yong Inaugurate CapitaLand Data Centre Chennai 01

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay along with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Energy, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong during the joint inauguration of CapitaLand Data Centre Chennai 01, at Ambattur, in Chennai on Oct. 15, 2026 ( PTI )

Chennai: The CapitaLand Data Centre Chennai 01 was officially unveiled on Thursday in a significant addition to the digital infrastructure landscape in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay along with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong jointly inaugurated the centre by rolling a pineapple following Singaporean tradition, at Ambattur, here.

The facility represents an investment of approximately Rs 19.4 billion (USD 203.2 million) by the CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) and the CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund. The centre is essential infrastructure for the digital economy - a secure, air-conditioned, powerhouse fortress ensuring that the apps, websites, and cloud services we use every day stay online and lightning-fast, according to sources.

It is a massive, ultra-secure, and high-powered digital warehouse for the internet. CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI), a leading global real asset manager, today reaffirmed its long-term commitment to expand its data centre, logistics and industrial portfolio in Tamil Nadu through its listed and private funds.

The announcement was made at the unveiling of CapitaLand Data Centre Chennai 01, the first data centre development in Tamil Nadu by CLI’s listed fund platform, CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), a Singapore-listed business trust focused on India. The new data centre will deliver 53 MW of gross power capacity upon completion by the end of 2026.

The data centre, unveiled by Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, marked another milestone in CLINT’s growing data centre portfolio in India. It follows the completion of CLINT’s first data centre development in Navi Mumbai in 2025, a 108 MW facility which has been fully leased to a leading global hyperscaler, the firm said.

The new Chennai data centre also reflected the growing collaboration between Singapore and Tamil Nadu, supported by agencies such as Enterprise Singapore and Guidance Tamil Nadu.

The event was also attended by Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, Industries Minister S Keerthana, Singapore Consul General in Chennai William Chik, CEO, CLINT Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CLI’s Managing Director Data Centre, Private Funds, CapitaLand Investment Dev Gupta, Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu M Sai Kumar, and senior government officials.

The data centre builds on CLI's 22-year presence in Tamil Nadu, where it has invested more than Rs 6,000 crore across seven operational assets. Since establishing International Tech Park Chennai, Taramani, the city’s first private IT business park, in 2004, CLI has expanded its presence in the state across business parks, industrial and logistics facilities, lodging and, more recently, digital infrastructure.