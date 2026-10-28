ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Vijay's Camp Office Takes Shape In Chennai; Gym, Badminton Court And Public Facilities Planned

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay daily travel travels from his residence in Neelankarai to the Secretariat, a distance of 20 kilometres but takes around one hour travel time. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s proposed camp office on DGS Dinakaran Road in Chennai is undergoing renovation, with facilities planned for official meetings, administrative coordination, public grievance redressal and the Chief Minister’s daily routine.

The premises are being equipped with a dedicated office for the Chief Minister, separate rooms for private secretaries and staff, a meeting room for consultations with senior officials, and waiting facilities for members of the public who wish to submit petitions.

Additional amenities, including a gym, badminton court, walking path and landscaped green lawn, are also planned as part of the renovation.

Government sources said the camp office would serve as an additional administrative base, bringing several official activities together in one complex.

Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister on May 10 after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) formed the government following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with support from parties in the DMK alliance, according to the supplied account.

Since taking charge, he has been carrying out official work at the Secretariat in Chennai and holding consultations with departmental secretaries and senior officials.

The Chief Minister currently travels from his residence in Neelankarai to the Secretariat, a distance of 20 kilometres but takes around one hour travel time. The proposed camp office is intended to reduce the time spent on daily travel and the logistical requirements involved in arranging security for longer journeys.

The government premises on DGS Dinakaran Road are being renovated for this purpose.

“The Chief Minister’s Camp Office is planned to be used not only as the Chief Minister’s residence but also as a place for office work, consultations with officials and important meetings,” government sources said.

Dedicated Workspaces For Officials

The renovated premises will include a separate office room for the Chief Minister, along with individual workspaces for his private secretaries and other staff members.

The arrangement is expected to facilitate the handling of files, coordination with government departments and routine administrative work within the same complex.

A conference room is also being planned for meetings with senior bureaucrats, officials and visiting dignitaries.

The facilities are intended to complement the Secretariat rather than replace it as the principal centre of government administration.