ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Vijay Releases Mettur Dam Water For Cauvery Delta Irrigation, Makes Surprise Visit To The Farmer's home

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay during the ceremonial release of Mettur Dam water for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta. ( ETV Bharat )

Salem: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday released water from the Mettur Dam for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta, marking the commencement of water supply to farmers after a delay caused by inadequate storage in the reservoir earlier this year.

The Chief Minister arrived in Salem from Chennai by a private flight on Tuesday morning and was received at the airport by Water Resources Minister N Anand, Transport Minister Vijay Thamizhan Parthiban, legislators, Salem District Collector Ilam Bhagwat and other government officials.

After accepting the police guard of honour, Vijay travelled by road to Mettur Dam in a white vehicle. Large numbers of people and party workers gathered along the route and on both sides of the road to welcome the Chief Minister, who waved at the crowds during the journey.

After reaching Mettur, Vijay participated in the ceremonial release of water from the dam for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta.

The Chief Minister switched on the electric mechanism installed at the sluice gate to release the water. He also paid homage to Cauvery, performed traditional rituals and sprinkled flowers and rice into the water flowing from the dam.

Despite the intense heat in the dam area, Vijay reportedly participated in the ceremony without wearing footwear.

Following the release of water, the Chief Minister visited an explanatory photo exhibition organised by the Water Resources Department showcasing the construction and history of the Mettur Dam. He also visited the power station located on the left side of the dam.

Farmers gathered at the venue honoured Vijay by draping him in a green shawl, traditionally associated with the farming community. The Chief Minister also interacted with farmers and distributed rice grains during the programme.

Water To Be Released For 45 Days

Water will be released from Mettur Dam for irrigation for 45 consecutive days, officials said.

An initial discharge of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) was released on Tuesday. According to Public Works Department officials, the discharge is expected to be gradually increased to 12,000 cusecs to facilitate irrigation requirements across the Cauvery Delta region.

Water being released from Mettur Dam (ETV Bharat)

Water is traditionally released from the Mettur Dam for Cauvery Delta irrigation on June 12 every year. However, the release was delayed this year due to insufficient water storage in the reservoir, disappointing farmers dependent on Cauvery water for cultivation.