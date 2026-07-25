ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM’s Proposal For Talks With Karnataka Over Cauvery Issue Draws Backlash From Farmers, Parties

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has proposed bilateral talks with his Karnataka counterpart to seek an amicable solution to the long-standing Cauvery river water-sharing dispute, a move that has drawn criticism from farmers' organisations and political parties in the state.

Vijay is scheduled to visit the neighbouring state on August 3 for talks with Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran had held direct talks with Karnataka in the late 1970s and 1980s, drawing on his personal rapport and political goodwill to secure the immediate release of water outside the judicial process. His unannounced visits, breaking political convention, helped Tamil Nadu secure water, sources said.

Vijay has written to Shivakumar seeking an appointment in Bengaluru, and the latter has agreed to the meeting.

Confirming the development, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth told reporters on Friday that Vijay would visit Bengaluru on August 3 for bilateral talks on the long-pending Cauvery dispute and the proposed Mekedatu dam project.

"Karnataka has extended an official invitation to the Chief Minister (Vijay) to visit the state," Vinoth told reporters in Kumbakonam. On the Mekedatu dam project, Vinoth reiterated Tamil Nadu's firm stand. "We have maintained this stand all along. We will never allow it to be constructed," he said. The invitation follows recent diplomatic overtures from Karnataka.

On June 18, Shivakumar had expressed his readiness to discuss the Mekedatu issue with Vijay at any time, urging both states to set politics aside. On June 20, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy reiterated the state's willingness to hold bilateral talks if Tamil Nadu was prepared to do so.

This will be the first visit by a Tamil Nadu CM to Karnataka for bilateral talks on the Cauvery issue in several years. The previous DMK government, despite being allied with the Congress, had maintained that bilateral talks with Karnataka would not yield results and that the issue should be resolved through legal means.