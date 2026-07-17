ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Makes Surprise Inspection At MC Raja Social Justice Hostel In Chennai

It was in this context that Vijay made a surprise inspection. During the inspection, he examined the basic facilities of the hostel and inquired about the shortcomings of the hostel from the students staying there.

The old building was demolished and a new 10-storey hostel was built during the last DMK regime at a cost of Rs. 44 crores. Many modern facilities including elevators have been installed in this hostel. However, there are complaints from the students that the hostel has problems including water supply problem, poor quality food and staff shortage.

At that time, various demands were presented to Vijay by the students and the students' union administrators. The students submitted a petition to the Chief Minister containing various demands, including the appointment of a physical education teacher, the construction of a modern gymnasium, the installation of a statue of social justice leader MC Raja, the filling of books in the library rooms, the elimination of the shortage of hostel staff, and the improvement of the quality of food.

Vijay, who directly discussed all these with the students and heard about them, assured that all the demands would be considered and action would be taken to fulfill them promptly. He also ordered the officials to take immediate action on complaints made by the students.

Following the survey, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arusa and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Sampath Kumar spoke to reporters. They said, "It is an important initiative for Vijay to directly meet the students and listen to their needs and grievances."

Vijay has ordered the officials to immediately fulfill all the demands made by the students. In particular, he has instructed them to take steps to provide quality food at all times, taking into account the complaints raised by the students regarding it. He has also ordered the officials to ensure that all the tasks are completed by the next inspection. It may be mentioned that Vijay conducted a surprise inspection at Egmore Children's Hospital last week.