ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Likely To Visit Keralam's Guruvayur Temple On Friday

CM Vijay is scheduled to unveil a statue of social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy in Coimbatore on Friday. ( Special arrangement (TN DIPR) )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to visit the famous Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur district of Keralam on Friday (October 16) to offer prayers, according to government sources.

Vijay is scheduled to unveil a statue of social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy and an inscription commemorating his ideals at a function in Coimbatore district. He will also visit the facilities at the Periyar Knowledge Centre, including its reception area, science centre, children's library, reading section and digital library.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate completed projects, lay foundation stones for new projects and distribute government welfare assistance to 100 beneficiaries.

Vijay Likely to Fly to Thrissur

After completing the programmes in Coimbatore, Vijay is expected to travel to Thrissur by helicopter to visit the Guruvayur temple, official sources said.

A helicopter landing facility has reportedly been arranged at PRS Ground on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore for the proposed journey. Vijay is expected to leave Coimbatore for Thrissur around 2 PM, return to Coimbatore airport by approximately 4 PM and fly to Chennai on a private aircraft around 5 PM.

An official announcement confirming the Chief Minister's travel schedule is awaited.