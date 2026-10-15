Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Likely To Visit Keralam's Guruvayur Temple On Friday
After completing the programmes in Coimbatore, Vijay is expected to travel to Thrissur by helicopter to visit the Guruvayur temple, officials sources said.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to visit the famous Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur district of Keralam on Friday (October 16) to offer prayers, according to government sources.
Vijay is scheduled to unveil a statue of social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy and an inscription commemorating his ideals at a function in Coimbatore district. He will also visit the facilities at the Periyar Knowledge Centre, including its reception area, science centre, children's library, reading section and digital library.
The Chief Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate completed projects, lay foundation stones for new projects and distribute government welfare assistance to 100 beneficiaries.
Vijay Likely to Fly to Thrissur
After completing the programmes in Coimbatore, Vijay is expected to travel to Thrissur by helicopter to visit the Guruvayur temple, official sources said.
A helicopter landing facility has reportedly been arranged at PRS Ground on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore for the proposed journey. Vijay is expected to leave Coimbatore for Thrissur around 2 PM, return to Coimbatore airport by approximately 4 PM and fly to Chennai on a private aircraft around 5 PM.
An official announcement confirming the Chief Minister's travel schedule is awaited.
The reported visit comes three days after Vijay's trip to Andhra Pradesh on October 13, when he met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The two leaders discussed issues including the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking proposal, water projects and Chennai's drinking water requirements.
Vijay also attended the 'Vijayawada Utsav 2.0' celebrations and offered prayers at the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada during the visit.
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