ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Inaugurates Special Police Unit 'Singappen' For Enhanced Safety To Women

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday inaugurated a special police unit, 'Singappen,' to provide enhanced safety to women. Vijay unveiled the insignia for the special force tasked with preventing crimes against women and children, and to provide better safety to them. Also, the chief minister flagged off special patrol vehicles for the special force, and he himself drove a vehicle for a short distance.

In his address, Vijay said that for the first time in the country, drone-based 'patrol' will be undertaken by the special unit for women's safety. Asserting that there will be zero tolerance for crimes against women, he assured swift action and tough punishment.

Stating that crimes against women caused deep distress, he said such crimes and the prevalence of drugs--intoxicants were interlinked and underscored that the drug menace must be eradicated. Without naming any party, he said that the drug menace was not something new.