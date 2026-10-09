ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Hails TVK’s Twin Bypoll Wins, Says Voters Have Answered Critics

Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterC Joseph Vijay with some of his cabinet colleagues in celebrating mood after the TVK's by-election victories in in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies. ( Special arrangement )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay has described the party’s victories in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly by-elections as a triumph of people’s power, political decency and democracy, claiming that voters had answered those who mocked the party and its campaign.

In a statement posted after the results, Vijay thanked voters in both constituencies and the leaders and workers of alliance parties for helping TVK candidates K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama win.

Calling the outcome a victory achieved without paying money for votes, Vijay said the results had demonstrated that Tamil Nadu was not a stronghold of corrupt forces but of people’s power. He contrasted what he described as TVK’s campaign based on “love, affection and relationships” with alleged money-driven electoral practices.

Vijay also hit back at critics who had questioned the party’s campaign strategy and made allegations about political deals. He said voters had responded to those who ridiculed TVK’s two-day campaign in the constituencies, adding that the outcome raised questions about what might have happened in the April Assembly election had the party been able to campaign across Tamil Nadu for longer.

The Chief Minister thanked the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), along with ministers, TVK functionaries and alliance workers who campaigned in the two constituencies.

He also congratulated Maragatham Kumaravel, who won in Madurantakam, and Sathyabama, the winner in Dharapuram.