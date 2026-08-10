ETV Bharat / state

'Tamil Is Not Just A Language, It Is Our Life': CM Vijay's Resolution On Tamil Thai Vazhthu Unanimously Passed In Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay speaks during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session in Chennai on Friday, August 7, 2026. ( IANS )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government resolution on mandating the rendition of Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the commencement of government events was unanimously passed in the Assembly on Monday. The resolution, piloted by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, was supported by several legislative parties, including the opposition DMK and AIADMK, who endorsed the government's stance that the state song should be sung first in the sequence of songs to be rendered at government functions. "Tamil is not only a language but also our life and emotions," Vijay said in an emotive speech and stressed that the "mother tongue is as pure as one's mother." As per the resolution, the state song should be sung at the commencement of programmes conducted at educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings in Tamil Nadu.