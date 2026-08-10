'Tamil Is Not Just A Language, It Is Our Life': CM Vijay's Resolution On Tamil Thai Vazhthu Unanimously Passed In Assembly
Piloting the resolution, Vijay said his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government will not compromise on Tamil Nadu's linguistic and cultural rights.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government resolution on mandating the rendition of Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the commencement of government events was unanimously passed in the Assembly on Monday.
The resolution, piloted by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, was supported by several legislative parties, including the opposition DMK and AIADMK, who endorsed the government's stance that the state song should be sung first in the sequence of songs to be rendered at government functions.
"Tamil is not only a language but also our life and emotions," Vijay said in an emotive speech and stressed that the "mother tongue is as pure as one's mother."
Tamil is not just a language it is our life - Chief Minister Joseph Vijay pic.twitter.com/l67sux94kP— Vignesh Theni (@Vignesh_twitz) August 10, 2026
As per the resolution, the state song should be sung at the commencement of programmes conducted at educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings in Tamil Nadu.
The move comes in the backdrop of the latest advisory from the Union Home Affairs Ministry asking the states and union territories to "strictly comply" with its January 28 directive that the National Song Vande Mataram be played before the National Anthem at official events.
It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu government issued an order on November 23, 1970, insisting that the Tamil Thai Vazhthu be sung at the beginning of official events. The state government officially recognised it as the state song on December 12, 2021, making it compulsory to render this first in the sequence of songs to be played at official functions.
"This Assembly proudly records that Tamil is the ancient classical language of the world and Tamil civilisation is one of the oldest cultural traditions in the world. Tamil Thai Vazhthu taken from the play 'Manonmaniam' written in 1891 by Manonmaniam Sundaranar, must be sung first at government functions from November 23, 1970," the resolution stated.
The government has issued an order which has come into effect, it noted. "It has been officially recognised as the state song from December 12, 2021, and it has been ordered that Tamil Thai Vazhthu will be sung before the start of the event at all educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public organisations located in Tamil Nadu," the resolution further said.
Announcing that the resolution had been passed unanimously, Speaker J C D Prabhakar informed the House that its implementation required no permission from anyone. "This is an Assembly resolution and the chief minister's voice represents the entire Tamil population," the Speaker emphasised.
Also Read: