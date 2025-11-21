ETV Bharat / state

'Fight For State Rights & Federalism Will Continue...' TN CM's First Reaction On SC's Presidential Reference Opinion

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday asserted that "no rest until amending the Constitution to fix timelines for Governors to clear Bills."

Recalling the Supreme Court's advisory opinion on the Presidential Reference, the DMK patriarch said, "Our fight for State rights and true federalism will continue."

He asserted that the opinion of the top court will have no bearing on the April 8, 2025 judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu.

He pointed out the response from the bench has reaffirmed that "the elected government should be in the driver’s seat, and there cannot be two executive power centres in the State."

The Supreme Court’s opinion yesterday has again rejected the Tamil Nadu Governor’s (a) theory of pocket veto, (b) assertion that Bills can be killed or buried by the Raj Bhavan, Stalin's statement posted on X, read.

"The Governor has no fourth option to kill the Bill or exercise a pocket veto (as was done by the TN Governor). He has no option to withhold the Bill simpliciter," the statement read, adding that the "constitutional functionaries must act within the constitutional framework—never above it."