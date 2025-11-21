'Fight For State Rights & Federalism Will Continue...' TN CM's First Reaction On SC's Presidential Reference Opinion
Stalin says he will ensure every constitutional apparatus functions in accordance with the Constitution and that the people's will in Tamil Nadu is fulfilled through legislation.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday asserted that "no rest until amending the Constitution to fix timelines for Governors to clear Bills."
Recalling the Supreme Court's advisory opinion on the Presidential Reference, the DMK patriarch said, "Our fight for State rights and true federalism will continue."
He asserted that the opinion of the top court will have no bearing on the April 8, 2025 judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu.
He pointed out the response from the bench has reaffirmed that "the elected government should be in the driver’s seat, and there cannot be two executive power centres in the State."
The Supreme Court’s opinion yesterday has again rejected the Tamil Nadu Governor’s (a) theory of pocket veto, (b) assertion that Bills can be killed or buried by the Raj Bhavan, Stalin's statement posted on X, read.
"The Governor has no fourth option to kill the Bill or exercise a pocket veto (as was done by the TN Governor). He has no option to withhold the Bill simpliciter," the statement read, adding that the "constitutional functionaries must act within the constitutional framework—never above it."
As per his belief, no constitutional authority can claim to be above the Constitution. When such a high Constitutional Authority breaches the Constitution, the Constitutional Courts are the only remedy, and the doors of the Court must not be closed, he suggested. If not checked, it would undermine the rule of law in constitutional democracy and encourage breaches of the Constitution by Governors acting with political intent, he warned.
"I have promises to keep, and until our people’s will in Tamil Nadu is fulfilled through legislation, we will ensure that every constitutional apparatus functions in this country in accordance with the Constitution," he said.
As for the functions of the Governor, Stalin said he or she "cannot indefinitely delay acting on Bills." In cases of prolonged, unexplained, and indefinite delay by the Governor in considering a Bill, he said the States can approach the Constitutional Courts and hold Governors accountable for their deliberate inactions.
The Dravidian party leader said they were able to compel the Governors including the Tamil Nadu Governor, who are at odds with the elected government across the country, to work in line with the elected government and be accountable for their deliberate inaction in response to the people’s will through legislation. This, he said, was achieved through the government's legal battle mounted in the top court.
The CM said it has also empowered Constitutional Courts to review their actions if they obstruct the passage of Bills indefinitely, and they cannot hide behind Article 361.
