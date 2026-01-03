ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Announces Assured Pension Scheme For Govt Employees, Teachers

Chennai: Fulfilling a long-pending demand of government employees and teachers, Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered the implementation of a new Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS), which will provide pension and retirement benefits broadly equivalent to those under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The move comes after nearly two decades of sustained demands by government employees and teachers’ associations, including the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO), which had repeatedly pressed for the restoration of the OPS.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had promised to restore the OPS if voted to power. However, more than four-and-a-half years into the government’s tenure, the issue remained unresolved, leading to renewed protests by employees and teachers.

JACTO-GEO had recently escalated pressure, warning of an indefinite strike from January 6, and signaling electoral opposition to the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections, if the demand was not addressed. Against this backdrop, CM Stalin ordered the rollout of the new assured pension scheme.

Government’s Decision, And Key Announcements

In a press release, the Tamil Nadu government said several steps had already been taken to address employee welfare. The Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been restored from 2022 onwards, and is now being provided in line with the Union government, without delay.

The government also announced the reinstatement of the earned leave surrender facility, allowing government employees to encash their earned leave. This provision will take effect on October 1, 2025, following long-standing demands from employees and teachers.

After carefully evaluating employee welfare, the state’s financial position, and the responsibility of ensuring uninterrupted salary and pension payments in the future, the government decided to introduce the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme, CM Stalin said.

Key Features Of The Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme

Under the new scheme, every eligible state government employee will receive a fixed pension equal to 50 per cent of their last drawn monthly salary upon retirement.