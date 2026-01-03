Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Announces Assured Pension Scheme For Govt Employees, Teachers
The move follows nearly two decades of demands by employees and teachers’ groups, including JACTO-GEO, for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Chennai: Fulfilling a long-pending demand of government employees and teachers, Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered the implementation of a new Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS), which will provide pension and retirement benefits broadly equivalent to those under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
The move comes after nearly two decades of sustained demands by government employees and teachers’ associations, including the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO), which had repeatedly pressed for the restoration of the OPS.
Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had promised to restore the OPS if voted to power. However, more than four-and-a-half years into the government’s tenure, the issue remained unresolved, leading to renewed protests by employees and teachers.
JACTO-GEO had recently escalated pressure, warning of an indefinite strike from January 6, and signaling electoral opposition to the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections, if the demand was not addressed. Against this backdrop, CM Stalin ordered the rollout of the new assured pension scheme.
Government’s Decision, And Key Announcements
In a press release, the Tamil Nadu government said several steps had already been taken to address employee welfare. The Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been restored from 2022 onwards, and is now being provided in line with the Union government, without delay.
The government also announced the reinstatement of the earned leave surrender facility, allowing government employees to encash their earned leave. This provision will take effect on October 1, 2025, following long-standing demands from employees and teachers.
After carefully evaluating employee welfare, the state’s financial position, and the responsibility of ensuring uninterrupted salary and pension payments in the future, the government decided to introduce the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme, CM Stalin said.
Key Features Of The Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme
Under the new scheme, every eligible state government employee will receive a fixed pension equal to 50 per cent of their last drawn monthly salary upon retirement.
To ensure this assured pension, employees will continue to contribute 10 per cent of their salary, while the Tamil Nadu government will bear the entire additional financial burden required to guarantee the 50 per cent pension.
Pensioners will also receive DA revisions every six months at the same rate as that applicable to serving government employees.
In the event of a pensioner’s death, their nominated family members will be entitled to a family pension equal to 60 per cent of the pension amount.
Retiring government employees, or their families in case of death during service, will be eligible for a gratuity of up to Rs 25 lakh, depending on the length of service.
The scheme also provides for a minimum pension, including for employees who retire without completing the full qualifying service period. Additionally, a special compassionate pension will be extended to those who joined service under the Contributory Pension Scheme and retired without a pension during the transition period before TAPS comes into force.
Financial Implications And Government Commitment
The government acknowledged the significant financial commitment involved. With the introduction of TAPS, Tamil Nadu will have to provide an additional Rs 13,000 crore to the pension fund. Further, the state will contribute around Rs 11,000 crore annually, with the amount expected to rise each year, in line with salary increases.
Despite facing financial constraints, the government said it would fully bear these costs to safeguard the welfare of government employees and teachers.
Calling for cooperation, the government urged employees and teachers to unanimously welcome the scheme and extend full support for its implementation, stating that it reflects a long-term vision that balances employee security with fiscal responsibility.
