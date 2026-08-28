ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Makes Surprise Visit To Puzhal Prison, Police Station; Checks Grievances And Basic Facilities

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's convoy during his surprise visit to Puzhal Prison on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvallur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday made surprise visits to the Central Prison and a police station at Puzhal near Chennai, inspecting facilities, hearing inmates’ grievances and reviewing how complaints from the public are handled.

Vijay first visited the Puzhal Central Prison, which has three separate complexes for convicts, remand prisoners and women and houses more than 4,000 inmates.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the convicts’ complex and interacted with inmates to hear their grievances. Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Sandeep Roy Rathore and other senior officials briefed him on the procedures and arrangements followed inside the prison.

On his way back, the Chief Minister made an unannounced visit to the Puzhal police station.

Walking straight into the station, Vijay asked Inspector Vasanth Raja to remain in his chair while he took a seat meant for visitors. He then sought details about the station’s functioning and the procedures followed after complaints are received from members of the public.

The Chief Minister specifically asked what action was taken after a complaint was lodged and advised the inspector to ensure that appropriate action was initiated without unnecessary delay.