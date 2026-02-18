ETV Bharat / state

India's Federalism Needs 'Structural Reset', We Can Again Amend Constitution: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday proposed an amendment to the Constitution to strengthen federalism at the Centre and state autonomy, calling for a "structural reset" of the country's federalism.

Tabling the first part of Justice Kurian Joseph's committee report on centre-state relations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he said federalism was about trust and autonomy.

"India's federalism needs a structural reset. If we wish, we can again amend the constitution. Meaningful federalism is not about control, but about trust, autonomy, and governance that responds to people's realities," Stalin, the ruling DMK president, said. In 1967, DMK founder and late CM C N Annadurai observed that the Union must indeed be strong enough to maintain the sovereignty and integrity of India.