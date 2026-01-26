ETV Bharat / state

'Let's Celebrate Unified India, Not Uniform India': TN CM Stalin On R-Day

FILE- Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, state Chief Minister MK Stalin and others salute after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of 76th Republic Day, in Chennai ( ANI )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday stressed that the Republic Day should be celebrated as a united India and not a uniform India and said it should remain as a country where cultures enriched one another, and languages coexisted with pride.

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP government at the Centre, Stalin said, "Let's celebrate a unified India. Not a uniform India." In his message, the chief minister said India has "many voices" and many identities shaped the nation. "India moves forward when every citizen can live with dignity, confidence and freedom," he said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

"We must remain a country where cultures enrich one another, languages coexist with pride and faith is a personal truth. Our strength has never been sameness. It has always been our many-ness. When diversity is protected, belonging feels natural. And the future stays open to everyone, equally. Happy Republic Day, India, plural and proud," he said. The CM further said, "Let's win together (Velvom Ondraga). In Tamil Nadu's march to prosperity, we shall leave no one behind."

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi also greeted the people on Republic Day, urging them to commit themselves to a pledge of "nation first" and calling for efforts to "unleash our enterprise" and make a self-reliant, developed Bharat by 2047.

The Governor said this historic occasion brought to memory a profound sense of gratitude to countless freedom fighters who sacrificed and suffered for the freedom of the country.

"We also pay our heartfelt homage to the members of the Constituent Assembly, who gave us a profoundly powerful and resilient Constitution to guide and run the affairs of the Republic to serve the people of Bharat," Ravi said in his message.