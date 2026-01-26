'Let's Celebrate Unified India, Not Uniform India': TN CM Stalin On R-Day
In his message, the chief minister, M K Stalin, said India has "many voices" and many identities shaped the nation.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday stressed that the Republic Day should be celebrated as a united India and not a uniform India and said it should remain as a country where cultures enriched one another, and languages coexisted with pride.
Taking a veiled dig at the BJP government at the Centre, Stalin said, "Let's celebrate a unified India. Not a uniform India." In his message, the chief minister said India has "many voices" and many identities shaped the nation. "India moves forward when every citizen can live with dignity, confidence and freedom," he said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.
Happy #RepublicDay!— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) January 26, 2026
Let's celebrate a unified India.
Not a uniform India.
பன்முக இந்தியாவைக் கொண்டாடுவோம்! அனைவருக்கும் எனது #குடியரசு_நாள் வாழ்த்துகள்!#வெல்வோம்_ஒன்றாக! pic.twitter.com/BlPYu7uowh
"We must remain a country where cultures enrich one another, languages coexist with pride and faith is a personal truth. Our strength has never been sameness. It has always been our many-ness. When diversity is protected, belonging feels natural. And the future stays open to everyone, equally. Happy Republic Day, India, plural and proud," he said. The CM further said, "Let's win together (Velvom Ondraga). In Tamil Nadu's march to prosperity, we shall leave no one behind."
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi also greeted the people on Republic Day, urging them to commit themselves to a pledge of "nation first" and calling for efforts to "unleash our enterprise" and make a self-reliant, developed Bharat by 2047.
The Governor said this historic occasion brought to memory a profound sense of gratitude to countless freedom fighters who sacrificed and suffered for the freedom of the country.
"We also pay our heartfelt homage to the members of the Constituent Assembly, who gave us a profoundly powerful and resilient Constitution to guide and run the affairs of the Republic to serve the people of Bharat," Ravi said in his message.
Stating that the country has reasons to be proud of our robust democracy, he said democracy was "our living heritage" and runs "in our DNA and is reflected in the day-to-day life of our people for thousands of years."
The renowned Uttaramerur inscriptions stood as a glorious testament to Bharat’s ancient and sophisticated traditions of participatory self-governance, he claimed.
Tamil Nadu, the Governor said, has been a key beneficiary of many central projects, including the current railway budget allocation of Rs 6,626 crore, modernising over 80 stations and enhancing regional connectivity through Vande Bharat trains.
"Together, these multi-modal developments are enhancing mobility, facilitating trade, generating employment, and improving access to goods and opportunities, strengthening Tamil Nadu’s economy and the quality of life of its people," he said.
"Our languages and culture bring people together, fostering understanding and harmony and creating lasting bonds that celebrate the timeless unity of our civilisation," he said.
"Our state has the finest human resources. I urge our youth, women, farmers, fishermen, weavers, artisans and all sections to commit to the pledge of nation first. Let us unleash our enterprise and make a self-reliant, developed Bharat by 2047," Ravi urged. (With PTI Inputs)
Also Read: