CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Expedite Rail Projects In Tamil Nadu, Seeks Release Of Pending Funds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Saturday, May 24, 2025. ( IANS )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his urgent intervention to direct the Ministry of Railways to expedite sanctioned projects in the state by releasing required funds and reviving those kept in abeyance.

Stalin highlighted that the progress of several crucial railway projects is being hindered by "delays in releasing funds by the Ministry of Railways" and the practice of providing partial funding for individual projects.

He noted that while the state government has granted administrative approval for acquiring 2,500.61 hectares for various federal railway projects, the Railway Department is yet to allocate funds for 931.52 hectares, an official release said.

"The delays in releasing funds and the piecemeal allocation... have hindered the progress of railway projects in Tamil Nadu," the chief minister stated, adding that this has created a state of "prolonged uncertainty" for affected landowners.