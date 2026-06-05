CM Vijay Reviews 436 Schemes On First Cabinet Meeting, Insists On 'Clean Government'
He instructed ministers to monitor whether government welfare schemes are reaching the people effectively.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reviewed 436 schemes, including TVK’s poll promises and long-term development initiatives, at his first cabinet meeting held in Chennai on Friday.
Most of these projects come under Vetri Tamizhagam (Victorious Tamil Nadu), the official governance and policy vision document of the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. The chief minister instructed the ministers to monitor whether government welfare schemes are effectively reaching the people.
He held detailed discussions with the ministers on various issues, including the presentation of the budget, the Governor's address, industrial investments, the TASMAC issue, a white paper on the state's financial status, the fulfilment of TVK's election promises, employment opportunities and the women's rights grant scheme.
Electricity and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar, who briefed the media after the cabinet meeting, said the chief minister laid out a comprehensive governance vision and instructed departments to begin preparations for the implementation of the schemes.
"The ministers must work for the people. Under no circumstances should they engage in bribery or corruption. If such actions occur, immediate and stringent action will be taken against those involved," the CM reportedly said.
Secretariat sources said the chief minister told ministers to ensure that not only they themselves, but also those working under them, refrain from any wrongdoing. The goal is to function as a 'clean government,' he told them.
"All schemes we implement must reach the people. Ministers must monitor to ensure that every scheme effectively reaches the public," the chief minister said.
The Vetri Tamizhagam vision document is broadly divided into 10 “pillars” based on sections of the Tirukkural such as Aram, Porul and Inbam, and classified into 54 sub-pillars.
The pillars include Tamil identity and pride, dignified living and social security, women’s welfare, youth welfare, welfare of farmers, agricultural labourers and fishermen, world-class education, prosperous Tamil Nadu, healthcare and environment, world-class infrastructure, and people’s government through honest and transparent governance.
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