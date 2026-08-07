ETV Bharat / state

Cauvery Is The Right Of The People Of Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Vows To 'Never Give It Up'

Chennai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday said that the TVK government will never give up on the Mekedatu Dam and the Cauvery water dispute as it is the right of the people of Tamil Nadu, and declared that he did not wish to indulge in cheap politics.

Responding to the Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who raised the Cauvery issue in the Assembly, Vijay slammed the Opposition parties and assured that the TVK-led government will "not compromise on the rights regarding the Cauvery water issue."

He said, "There is no need to convene an all-party meeting. Please do not play politics on the Mekedatu dam issue. Whatever our stand may be, we have expressed it through a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

DMK had earlier called for an all-party meeting on Karnataka's bid to build the Mekedatu Dam on the Cauvery River. "I do not want to indulge in cheap politics by bringing up history. Do not think about who will gain politically or who will take credit for this issue," he asserted.

"We know what needs to be done regarding the Cauvery issue, but you are politicising the matter... We are firmly committed to pursuing the Cauvery issue through legal means," he added. The Chief Minister said that it was he who proposed holding talks with neighbouring Karnataka on the Cauvery issue, hoping for a positive outcome.