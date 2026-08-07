Cauvery Is The Right Of The People Of Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Vows To 'Never Give It Up'
The Chief Minister said that it was he who proposed holding talks with Karnataka on Cauvery issue, hoping for a positive outcome.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday said that the TVK government will never give up on the Mekedatu Dam and the Cauvery water dispute as it is the right of the people of Tamil Nadu, and declared that he did not wish to indulge in cheap politics.
Responding to the Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who raised the Cauvery issue in the Assembly, Vijay slammed the Opposition parties and assured that the TVK-led government will "not compromise on the rights regarding the Cauvery water issue."
He said, "There is no need to convene an all-party meeting. Please do not play politics on the Mekedatu dam issue. Whatever our stand may be, we have expressed it through a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
DMK had earlier called for an all-party meeting on Karnataka's bid to build the Mekedatu Dam on the Cauvery River. "I do not want to indulge in cheap politics by bringing up history. Do not think about who will gain politically or who will take credit for this issue," he asserted.
"We know what needs to be done regarding the Cauvery issue, but you are politicising the matter... We are firmly committed to pursuing the Cauvery issue through legal means," he added. The Chief Minister said that it was he who proposed holding talks with neighbouring Karnataka on the Cauvery issue, hoping for a positive outcome.
Vijay traced the way Tamil Nadu had handled the issue since 1969-- from considering dialogue to sticking to legal recourse. Against this background, he said that his government is firm on dealing with the Cauvery issue legally and that there is no change in its position.
Quoting late Congress leader and former LoP in Tamil Nadu Assembly PG Karuthiruman, Vijay said, "The Cauvery issue needs to be handled very carefully".
However, CM said that he thought of attempting to address the issue by visiting Bengaluru and holding talks, hoping for a positive outcome. Vijay also said that in an attempt to hold talks on Cauvery, for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu, he is "prepared to bear insults".
He said that he attempted to visit Karnataka over the Cauvery issue with positive thoughts. "I thought what if talks are held with neighbouring states, as even nations that are sworn enemies hold dialogue to solve issues," he said. He also agreed that he had received several opinions about the plan.
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