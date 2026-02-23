ETV Bharat / state

TN CEO Releases Final Electoral Roll, 97.37 Lakh Names Of Voters Deleted

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that the state now has 5.67 crore voters

FILE- Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 23, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik released the final electoral roll on Monday, and 97.37 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories. The state now has 5.67 crore voters, she said.

Addressing a press conference, Patnaik said before the SIR exercise, the state's electorate stood at 6.41 crore. Now, 7.40 lakh people in the 18-19 age bracket have been included in the electoral roll, and 97.37 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories. Continuous updation will be taken up with immediate effect, she added.

TAMIL NADU SIR
TAMIL NADU VOTERS NAME
TAMIL NADU CEO ARCHANA PATNAIK

