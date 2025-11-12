Tamil Nadu: Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Hurling Petrol Bomb At Raj Bhawan
The court heard the argument of the NIA lawyer and sentenced Karuka Vinoth to 10 years in prison along with fine of Rs 5,000.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 9:03 PM IST
Chennai: The Poonamallee Special Court on Wednesday sentenced Karuka Vinoth, who was arrested for throwing petrol bombs in front of the Governor's House at Sardar Patel Road, Guindy in Chennai, to 10 years in prison.
On October 25, 2023, a petrol bomb was thrown at the entrance (no 1) of the Governor's House which is used by the Governor and important dignitaries. The policemen on security duty there arrested and interrogated Vinoth for throwing the bomb.
It was revealed that Vinoth had two unexploded petrol bombs which were confiscated by the policemen safely following which Vinoth was arrested. This attack, which took place in a highly secure area, caused a huge stir. Later, the investigation into the incident was transferred from Tamil Nadu Police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The trial of the case was on in the special court in Poonamallee, Chennai. In January last year, the NIA filed a 680-page chargesheet against Vinoth under the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Control Act. The trial went on for around two years.
During the day's hearing, NIA lawyer N Baskaran appeared and said Vinoth was involved in the crime. "He acted with intent to threaten the security of the leaders. Therefore, he should be given the maximum punishment," Baskaran argued.
Accepting the argument of the NIA, Judge S Malarvizhi declared that the charges against Vinoth were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, she sentenced him to 10 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 5,000.
