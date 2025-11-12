ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Hurling Petrol Bomb At Raj Bhawan

Chennai: The Poonamallee Special Court on Wednesday sentenced Karuka Vinoth, who was arrested for throwing petrol bombs in front of the Governor's House at Sardar Patel Road, Guindy in Chennai, to 10 years in prison.

On October 25, 2023, a petrol bomb was thrown at the entrance (no 1) of the Governor's House which is used by the Governor and important dignitaries. The policemen on security duty there arrested and interrogated Vinoth for throwing the bomb.

It was revealed that Vinoth had two unexploded petrol bombs which were confiscated by the policemen safely following which Vinoth was arrested. This attack, which took place in a highly secure area, caused a huge stir. Later, the investigation into the incident was transferred from Tamil Nadu Police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).