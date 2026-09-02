ETV Bharat / state

TN CB-CID Registers Case Over Deepfake Scam Video Impersonating CM Vijay

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu CB-CID police has registered a case over an AI-generated deepfake video impersonating Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay that was allegedly circulated to defraud the public through fake promises of financial assistance, officials said on Wednesday.

The case was registered on September 1 following a special report submitted by the cybercrime team, which flagged the manipulated video during routine cyber patrolling. The initial alert was raised by the state police's social media centre, prompting a cybercrime wing inspector to investigate the footage.

The fabricated clip shows a person resembling the Chief Minister speaking in Hindi. In the video, the impersonator instructs individuals seeking financial aid to contact a specific WhatsApp number.

The video was created and widely circulated on Facebook and other major social media platforms with the explicit intention of cheating innocent victims.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that several similar AI-generated deepfake videos portraying the Chief Minister offering financial assistance are active across multiple platforms, said sources.