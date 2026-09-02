TN CB-CID Registers Case Over Deepfake Scam Video Impersonating CM Vijay
The case was registered following a special report submitted by the cybercrime team, which flagged the manipulated video during routine cyber patrolling
Published : September 2, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu CB-CID police has registered a case over an AI-generated deepfake video impersonating Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay that was allegedly circulated to defraud the public through fake promises of financial assistance, officials said on Wednesday.
The case was registered on September 1 following a special report submitted by the cybercrime team, which flagged the manipulated video during routine cyber patrolling. The initial alert was raised by the state police's social media centre, prompting a cybercrime wing inspector to investigate the footage.
The fabricated clip shows a person resembling the Chief Minister speaking in Hindi. In the video, the impersonator instructs individuals seeking financial aid to contact a specific WhatsApp number.
The video was created and widely circulated on Facebook and other major social media platforms with the explicit intention of cheating innocent victims.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that several similar AI-generated deepfake videos portraying the Chief Minister offering financial assistance are active across multiple platforms, said sources.
According to the police, some of these fraudulent clips were traced to purportedly Pakistan-based Facebook accounts.
Law enforcement authorities have formally approached Meta to acquire details of the fake social media accounts, including the relevant upload logs, said sources. The cybercrime wing is actively working to identify the perpetrators and take stringent legal action against them.
Official steps have been initiated to block and remove the fake videos from all social media platforms to prevent further circulation.
The CB-CID has issued a strong warning to the public against responding to the phone numbers or joining the WhatsApp groups promoted in such videos. The Police emphasised that the clips are fabricated deepfakes and advised citizens to completely ignore instructions given through these fraudulent messages.