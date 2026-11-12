ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CB-CID Files Chargesheet Against Man Accused Of Creating Deepfake Videos Of CM Vijay

Chennai : Tamil Nadu CB-CID on Thursday filed a chargesheet within 60 days against a man from Rajasthan who created 'deepfake' videos of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar.

The accused, identified as Siyabu Khan (28), son of Jahoor Khan of Lachhmangarh in Alwar district of Rajasthan, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) created deceptive deepfake videos that made it appear as though the Chief Minister himself was reaching out to the public to solicit financial assistance. The videos were designed to mislead the public by creating the impression that the Chief Minister was personally requesting financial aid.

A case was registered with the CB-CID Cyber ​​Crime Wing in this regard on September 1. To track down and apprehend the perpetrator, the CB-CID formed special investigation teams and dispatched them to various locations at Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Following an intensive search and raid operation, the police recovered key digital evidence, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and various electronic devices that had been used to carry out the fraud. Specifically, police seized SIM cards linked to the phone numbers mentioned in the fraudulent deepfake videos, which the public were prompted to contact, as well as SIM cards associated with the UPI IDs used to transfer funds obtained from the victims.

Subsequently, by tracking the suspect's movements and with the cooperation of Rajasthan Police, a special team from the CB-CID apprehended the accused on September 12.