ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CB-CID File Chargesheet Against Six Police Personnel For Custodial Death Of Dalit Youth Akash

Madurai: The CB-CID has filed a chargesheet against six police personnel — including an inspector and constables — in connection with the custodial death of Akash Delison, (26), a native of Manamadurai. The chargesheet, filed by the CB-CID, names Inspector Dileepan, Sub-Inspector Guhan, and constables Kaleeswaran, Palani, Deivendran, and Mahendran.

This comes two days after Akash's body was cremated by the Tamil Nadu government, 100 days after his reported custodial death.

Akash belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) Pallar community, and lived in the Krishnarajapuram area of ​​Manamadurai in Sivaganga district. Earlier, he had been arrested in connection with an attempted murder case on March 6, along with another accused, Guna. They both were accused of attacking two men, P Jaykumar and R Azhagar, with sharp weapons, including a sickle.

Subsequently, police admitted him to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, claiming he had suffered a leg fracture while attempting to escape. However, he passed away on March 8 despite undergoing medical treatment. In his dying declaration, Akash is said to have alleged that the police had blindfolded and assaulted him.

A case was registered following complaints lodged by his relatives and the public. They staged protests from that day and had refused to claim the body for cremation, though the police maintained he had sustained injuries after falling from a bridge.

A postmortem was conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate and the report is said to have documented more than two dozen injuries. The findings also include severe fractures, extensive muscle and nerve damage. There were wounds on his knees, elbows and had sustained multiple abrasions.