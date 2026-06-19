Tamil Nadu: CB-CID File Chargesheet Against Six Police Personnel For Custodial Death Of Dalit Youth Akash
Relatives of Akash had protested, refusing to accept the body of the deceased who was a victim of custodial torture.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Madurai: The CB-CID has filed a chargesheet against six police personnel — including an inspector and constables — in connection with the custodial death of Akash Delison, (26), a native of Manamadurai. The chargesheet, filed by the CB-CID, names Inspector Dileepan, Sub-Inspector Guhan, and constables Kaleeswaran, Palani, Deivendran, and Mahendran.
This comes two days after Akash's body was cremated by the Tamil Nadu government, 100 days after his reported custodial death.
Akash belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) Pallar community, and lived in the Krishnarajapuram area of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district. Earlier, he had been arrested in connection with an attempted murder case on March 6, along with another accused, Guna. They both were accused of attacking two men, P Jaykumar and R Azhagar, with sharp weapons, including a sickle.
Subsequently, police admitted him to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, claiming he had suffered a leg fracture while attempting to escape. However, he passed away on March 8 despite undergoing medical treatment. In his dying declaration, Akash is said to have alleged that the police had blindfolded and assaulted him.
A case was registered following complaints lodged by his relatives and the public. They staged protests from that day and had refused to claim the body for cremation, though the police maintained he had sustained injuries after falling from a bridge.
A postmortem was conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate and the report is said to have documented more than two dozen injuries. The findings also include severe fractures, extensive muscle and nerve damage. There were wounds on his knees, elbows and had sustained multiple abrasions.
There was immense outrage and since Akash's family refuse to claim the body, the body remained in the mortuary for more than three months. Finally, on June 16, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the state government to give him a dignified cremation.
On June 17 in the presence of his parents, Akash's body was taken to the electric crematorium in Thathaneri, Madurai district, where his last rites were conducted.
Given the gravity of the matter, the investigation was transferred to the CB-CID. CB-CID officials conducted a thorough examination of the crime scene, the post-mortem report, witness statements, CCTV footage, and forensic evidence.
After months of investigation, the CB-CID filed a detailed chargesheet in the relevant court on Friday. Reports indicate that the chargesheet includes the specific charges against the six police personnel, a complete list of witnesses, relevant documents, and medical reports.
Following the filing of the chargesheet, the court is set to issue summons to the accused and commence proceedings. His family members and civil society believe the truth in this case will be revealed through this judicial process.
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