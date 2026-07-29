Tamil Nadu: CB-CID Arrest Four Main Accused In Palani Temple Land Scam
The land, estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore, was sold for just Rs 2 crore using forged documents, triggering concern and prompting CBCID probe.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Dindigul: The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) police have arrested four people in connection with the alleged fraudulent sale of 1.40 acres of land belonging to a monastery near the foothills of the Arulmigu Palani Thandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.
The land, estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore, was allegedly sold for just Rs 2 crore using forged documents, triggering widespread concern and prompting an intensive investigation by the CB-CID.
The arrested have been identified as Vellaithurai (60), a native of Pappankulam in Madathukulam taluk of Tiruppur district; Anwar Deen (65), from ACC Road in Palani taluk; Murugadoss (56), from Salamedu Kamaraj Nagar in Villupuram district; and Sethupathi, a resident of DKN Puthur near Palani.
According to the CB-CID, Vellaithurai allegedly purchased the temple-related property in his own name using fraudulent documents. Investigators allege that Murugadoss prepared forged documents falsely claiming ownership of the land and subsequently facilitated its illegal sale to Vellaithurai.
The police further alleged that Anwar Deen acted as an accomplice in the preparation and registration of the allegedly fraudulent sale deed and in the related financial transactions.
During the interrogation of the three initially arrested suspects, investigators reportedly obtained information about Sethupathi's alleged involvement. According to the police, Sethupathi had entered into a partnership with Vellaithurai to purchase the disputed property. He was subsequently arrested.
The CBCID is now conducting an intensive investigation into how the forged land documents were prepared, the process through which the disputed deed was registered, the flow of money involved in the transaction and the possible involvement of other individuals.
A case has been registered against the four accused under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), 49 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the CBCID.
The case was initially registered at the Palani Adivaram police station based on a complaint filed by S Muruganandam, Superintendent of the Palani Temple Lands Division. The original case reportedly named four accused, including Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan and Murugadoss, who allegedly posed as a trustee in connection with the disputed property.
As the allegations triggered widespread attention across Tamil Nadu, the case was transferred to the CBCID on July 15 for a detailed investigation.
Following the transfer, an investigation was launched under the supervision of CBCID Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Thangam. The investigation team conducted searches at multiple locations and seized documents believed to be relevant to the case.
The arrest of the four accused is considered a significant development in the investigation. However, the CBCID is continuing its probe and more arrests could follow.
Also Read: