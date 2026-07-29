ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CB-CID Arrest Four Main Accused In Palani Temple Land Scam

Dindigul: The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) police have arrested four people in connection with the alleged fraudulent sale of 1.40 acres of land belonging to a monastery near the foothills of the Arulmigu Palani Thandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

The land, estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore, was allegedly sold for just Rs 2 crore using forged documents, triggering widespread concern and prompting an intensive investigation by the CB-CID.

The arrested have been identified as Vellaithurai (60), a native of Pappankulam in Madathukulam taluk of Tiruppur district; Anwar Deen (65), from ACC Road in Palani taluk; Murugadoss (56), from Salamedu Kamaraj Nagar in Villupuram district; and Sethupathi, a resident of DKN Puthur near Palani.

According to the CB-CID, Vellaithurai allegedly purchased the temple-related property in his own name using fraudulent documents. Investigators allege that Murugadoss prepared forged documents falsely claiming ownership of the land and subsequently facilitated its illegal sale to Vellaithurai.

The police further alleged that Anwar Deen acted as an accomplice in the preparation and registration of the allegedly fraudulent sale deed and in the related financial transactions.

During the interrogation of the three initially arrested suspects, investigators reportedly obtained information about Sethupathi's alleged involvement. According to the police, Sethupathi had entered into a partnership with Vellaithurai to purchase the disputed property. He was subsequently arrested.