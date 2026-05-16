ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Gets Portfolios; Chief Minister Vijay To Handle Key Ministries

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay finalised the allocation of portfolios for his newly sworn-in Cabinet on Saturday. He officially outlined the responsibilities of ministers who took the oath with him on May 10. The Chief Minister's portfolio recommendations were approved by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, according to Lok Bhavan.

The allocation marks the first major administrative step of the new government as the Vijay-led Cabinet begins work on governance, development priorities and welfare measures across the state. While Vijay has kept several key departments, important ministries, including finance, health, education, industries and rural development, have been distributed among senior ministers in the Cabinet.

Vijay Keeps Key Departments

Chief Minister Vijay will handle Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Aged, Differently Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.