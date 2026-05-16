Tamil Nadu Cabinet Gets Portfolios; Chief Minister Vijay To Handle Key Ministries
The Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government allocated ministerial portfolios, and the Chief Minister will keep Home, Police and administrative departments under his control.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay finalised the allocation of portfolios for his newly sworn-in Cabinet on Saturday. He officially outlined the responsibilities of ministers who took the oath with him on May 10. The Chief Minister's portfolio recommendations were approved by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, according to Lok Bhavan.
The allocation marks the first major administrative step of the new government as the Vijay-led Cabinet begins work on governance, development priorities and welfare measures across the state. While Vijay has kept several key departments, important ministries, including finance, health, education, industries and rural development, have been distributed among senior ministers in the Cabinet.
Vijay Keeps Key Departments
Chief Minister Vijay will handle Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Aged, Differently Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.
Key Portfolios In The New Cabinet
- N Anand has been given charge of Rural Development and Water Resources, including panchayats, poverty alleviation programmes and irrigation projects.
- Aadhav Arjuna will oversee Public Works, including buildings, highways, and minor ports, as well as Sports Development.
- K G Arunraj has been assigned the Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare departments.
- K A Sengottaiyan has been allocated finance, pensions and pension allowances.
- P Venkataramanan will handle Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control.
- R Nirmalkumar has been entrusted with Energy Resources and Law, including electricity, courts, prisons, anti-corruption measures, elections and passports.
- School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity have been assigned to Rajmohan. His departments also include archaeology, Tamil culture, film technology and government printing.
- T K Prabhu will oversee Natural Resources, including minerals and mines.
- Industries and Investment Promotion departments have been allocated to S Keerthana.
Vijay Likely To Meet PM Modi in Delhi
Chief Minister Vijay is expected to visit New Delhi on May 22, where he will participate in a series of high-level meetings, including a likely interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources said discussions are expected to focus on financial allocations, infrastructure projects, and development priorities in Tamil Nadu. Vijay is also likely to meet Union ministers and interact with industrialists, diplomats, and political leaders during the visit.
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