Tamil Nadu Cabinet Clears 15 Investment Projects Worth Rs. 34,237 Crore

Briefing the media after the meeting, Industries Minister T.R.B. Raja said the approved projects would attract investments worth Rs. 34,237 crore and generate around 55,000 jobs.

With the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly’s budget session set to begin in the coming weeks, the cabinet met at the Secretariat in Chennai. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other ministers were present.

He said the investments would be spread across districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi, contributing to overall state development. Raja added that key announcements would be made at an investment conference on the 12th, followed by the announcement of a major project on the 13th.

The minister also said the cabinet approved investments for an electronics company and an automobile parts manufacturing unit, with the latter expected to create employment for around 25,000 people. Clearance was also granted for the expansion of existing companies.

Highlighting the state’s industrial push, Raja said Chief Minister Stalin is focused on ensuring Tamil Nadu retains its leading position nationally. As part of this effort, the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Jaguar Land Rover’s car manufacturing plant in Ranipet on the 9th of this month.