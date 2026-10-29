ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Approves Social Justice Survey Commission To Protect 69% Reservation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, on Thursday approved the formation of a Social Justice Survey Commission headed by a retired High Court judge to examine issues related to the state’s existing 69 per cent reservation policy.

The Tamil Nadu government also decided to challenge a ruling that denied caste certificates to members of backward classes who had converted to Islam. The appeal is expected to be filed in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar told reporters that the commission would be set up to safeguard the existing reservation system. He said a Social Justice Census Commission would be established in February, after which a caste-wise census would be conducted following the completion of the ongoing census. An economic census would also be carried out, he added.

The cabinet meeting, which lasted around one hour and 47 minutes, also approved proposals involving eight companies planning to establish new businesses in the state.

Nirmal Kumar said Vijay had instructed ministers to prioritise public grievances, take prompt action on petitions submitted by people and ensure timely administrative measures in districts amid the ongoing rainy season.

On the arrest of Professor Kalaiyarasan, the minister acknowledged that a mistake had occurred at the local police station. He said he and other ministers had spoken to the professor about it.

Commenting on the arrest of former minister Anbil Mahesh, Nirmal Kumar accused the previous DMK government of collecting money in the name of party funds, including from missionary schools that had been providing educational services for around 200 years. He alleged that several institutions had refrained from filing complaints out of fear of threats.