Tamil Nadu Cabinet Approves Social Justice Survey Commission To Protect 69% Reservation
The Cabinet approved a Social Justice Survey Commission to examine issues linked to the state’s 69 per cent reservation policy.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, on Thursday approved the formation of a Social Justice Survey Commission headed by a retired High Court judge to examine issues related to the state’s existing 69 per cent reservation policy.
The Tamil Nadu government also decided to challenge a ruling that denied caste certificates to members of backward classes who had converted to Islam. The appeal is expected to be filed in the coming days.
Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar told reporters that the commission would be set up to safeguard the existing reservation system. He said a Social Justice Census Commission would be established in February, after which a caste-wise census would be conducted following the completion of the ongoing census. An economic census would also be carried out, he added.
The cabinet meeting, which lasted around one hour and 47 minutes, also approved proposals involving eight companies planning to establish new businesses in the state.
Nirmal Kumar said Vijay had instructed ministers to prioritise public grievances, take prompt action on petitions submitted by people and ensure timely administrative measures in districts amid the ongoing rainy season.
On the arrest of Professor Kalaiyarasan, the minister acknowledged that a mistake had occurred at the local police station. He said he and other ministers had spoken to the professor about it.
Commenting on the arrest of former minister Anbil Mahesh, Nirmal Kumar accused the previous DMK government of collecting money in the name of party funds, including from missionary schools that had been providing educational services for around 200 years. He alleged that several institutions had refrained from filing complaints out of fear of threats.
The minister also rejected allegations that the current government was acting out of political revenge. He said action was being taken against those accused of wrongdoing under the TVK government and that recent court orders had guided action in certain cases.
Regarding the disappearance of a girl from Gingee, Nirmal Kumar said the case was being investigated from all angles. He also announced steps to install additional CCTV cameras in prisons, introduce online visits for prisoners’ families and address staff shortages in the prison department. New central prisons were also being built in Coimbatore and Madurai, he said.
"Various irregularities have been committed on 600 acres of land in the Thazhambur area for 30 years. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court, which has called for a decision on the issue," he added.
He noted that around 3,000 families live on the land, which also houses educational institutions and other establishments.
"The government will study the matter and decide how the land can be provided to the people concerned," he concluded.
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