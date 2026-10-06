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Tamil Nadu Bypolls: Dharapuram Official Replaced After Urging Elderly Woman To Vote For Whistle Symbol

According to the complaint, the polling official allegedly told an elderly woman to vote for the candidate contesting on the Whistle symbol.

DHARAPURAM POLLING OFFICER REPLACED URGING ELDERLY TO VOTE FOR WHISTLE WHISTLE SYMBOL OF RULING TVK PARTY KOZHINJIVADI POLLING STATION
The incident occurred at the Kozhinjivadi polling station, where voting was underway for the Dharapuram by-election. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Tiruppur: A polling official on duty at a booth in Dharapuram Assembly constituency was replaced on Tuesday following allegations that he urged an elderly woman voter to cast her vote for the ‘Whistle’ symbol.

The incident occurred at the Kozhinjivadi polling station, where voting was underway for the Dharapuram by-election.

According to the complaint, the polling official allegedly told an elderly woman to vote for the candidate contesting on the Whistle symbol. The allegation led to a commotion at the polling station.

Agents of opposition parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna DMK, reportedly confronted the official and alleged that he was acting in favour of the ruling party. Voting at the booth was subsequently disrupted for a few hours.

DMK representatives later submitted a complaint to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) seeking action against the official.

An inquiry was conducted following the complaint, after which the polling official Thangamani was replaced by Rajammal.

Voting has since resumed at the polling station.

In Dharapuram, 22 candidates are in the fray, including P Sathyabhama of the TVK, Sukanya of the DMK and Bhanumathi of the AIADMK. The constituency has 2,22,875 registered voters — 1,06,875 men, 1,15,523 women and eight third-gender voters. A total of 320 polling stations have been set up in Dharapuram.

Sathyabama was elected on AIADMK tickets from Dharapuram, during Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23 but resigned on May 25. She and six other AIADMK MLAs too later joined ruling TVK.

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TAGGED:

DHARAPURAM POLLING OFFICER REPLACED
URGING ELDERLY TO VOTE FOR WHISTLE
WHISTLE SYMBOL OF RULING TVK PARTY
KOZHINJIVADI POLLING STATION
TAMIL NADU BYELECTIONS 2026

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