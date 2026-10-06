ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Bypolls: Dharapuram Official Replaced After Urging Elderly Woman To Vote For Whistle Symbol

The incident occurred at the Kozhinjivadi polling station, where voting was underway for the Dharapuram by-election. ( ETV Bharat )

Tiruppur: A polling official on duty at a booth in Dharapuram Assembly constituency was replaced on Tuesday following allegations that he urged an elderly woman voter to cast her vote for the ‘Whistle’ symbol.

The incident occurred at the Kozhinjivadi polling station, where voting was underway for the Dharapuram by-election.

According to the complaint, the polling official allegedly told an elderly woman to vote for the candidate contesting on the Whistle symbol. The allegation led to a commotion at the polling station.

Agents of opposition parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna DMK, reportedly confronted the official and alleged that he was acting in favour of the ruling party. Voting at the booth was subsequently disrupted for a few hours.

DMK representatives later submitted a complaint to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) seeking action against the official.

An inquiry was conducted following the complaint, after which the polling official Thangamani was replaced by Rajammal.