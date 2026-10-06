ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Bypolls: 55.18% Turnout In Maduranthakam, 56.09% In Dharapuram By 1 PM

Chennai: Voting for the by-elections to the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu is progressing steadily, with more than half of the electorate having cast their votes by 1 PM on Tuesday.

According to the latest turnout figures, 55.18% polling was recorded in Maduranthakam and 56.09% in Dharapuram by 1 PM.

Polling began at 7 PM and will continue until 6 PM.

The two constituencies are witnessing the by-elections after the elected MLAs vacated their seats. The Election Commission had announced the schedule last month for the two constituencies, which were not covered by the court-ordered stay affecting some other vacant seats.

A total of 28 candidates are contesting in Maduranthakam. Among the prominent candidates are Maragatham Kumaravel of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam , Paranthaman of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Kanitha Sampath of the AIADMK.

The constituency has 2,11,295 registered voters, including 1,03,943 men, 1,07,288 women and 64 third-gender voters.

A total of 285 polling stations have been established in the constituency.

In Dharapuram, 22 candidates are in the fray, including Sathyabhama of the TVK, Sukanya of the DMK and Bhanumathi of the AIADMK.

The constituency has 2,22,875 registered voters — 1,06,875 men, 1,15,523 women and eight third-gender voters.

A total of 320 polling stations have been set up in Dharapuram.