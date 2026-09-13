ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu By-Polls 2026: Naam Tamilar Katchi Names Candidates For Madurantakam And Dharapuram

Chennai: The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Sunday announced its candidates for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the October 6 by-elections. It has named K Janaki Raman in Madurantakam and M Karthika in Dharapuram.

The ruling TVK has renominated K Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam. Kumaravel won the assembly seat on an AIADMK ticket in the 2026 Assembly election before joining the Vijay-led party. Similarly, the AIADMK has nominated former MLA Kanitha Sampath and the DMK I Paranthamen from the constituency. Sampath is a former MLA who represented Madurantakam from 2011 to 2016.

P Sathyabama, another former AIADMK MLA who joined the ruling party, is contesting from Dharapuram on a TVK ticket. The DMK has named S Suganya, and the AIADMK has selected K Bhanumathi for the constituency. Bhanumathi has held several local-body and party positions in Tiruppur district.

The Left parties — CPI and CPI(M) — have also decided to enter the fray independently. While the CPM will contest from Madurantakam, the CPI will field its candidate from Dharapuram. Both parties are expected to announce their candidature on September 15.