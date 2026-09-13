Tamil Nadu By-Polls 2026: Naam Tamilar Katchi Names Candidates For Madurantakam And Dharapuram
K Janaki Raman has been fielded from Madurantakam, and M Karthika from Dharapuram. The nomination opened on September 9 and will continue until September 16.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Chennai: The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Sunday announced its candidates for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the October 6 by-elections. It has named K Janaki Raman in Madurantakam and M Karthika in Dharapuram.
The ruling TVK has renominated K Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam. Kumaravel won the assembly seat on an AIADMK ticket in the 2026 Assembly election before joining the Vijay-led party. Similarly, the AIADMK has nominated former MLA Kanitha Sampath and the DMK I Paranthamen from the constituency. Sampath is a former MLA who represented Madurantakam from 2011 to 2016.
P Sathyabama, another former AIADMK MLA who joined the ruling party, is contesting from Dharapuram on a TVK ticket. The DMK has named S Suganya, and the AIADMK has selected K Bhanumathi for the constituency. Bhanumathi has held several local-body and party positions in Tiruppur district.
The Left parties — CPI and CPI(M) — have also decided to enter the fray independently. While the CPM will contest from Madurantakam, the CPI will field its candidate from Dharapuram. Both parties are expected to announce their candidature on September 15.
Polling will be held on October 6, and votes will be counted on October 9. The nomination process opened on September 9 and will continue until September 16.
The Model Code of Conduct has already taken effect in Madurantakam, which has 2,11,295 electors — 1,03,943 men, 1,07,288 women and 64 third-gender voters.
Madurantakam and Dharapuram are among seven Assembly constituencies currently vacant in Tamil Nadu.
The Election Commission has not announced bypolls for Tiruchy East, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai, Perundurai and Karur because election petitions involving the returned candidates remain pending. The restraint on conducting elections in those five constituencies was extended until September 8.
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