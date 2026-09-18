Tamil Nadu By-Polls: 22 Nominations Accepted In Dharapuram, 28 In Madhuranthakam
The ECI had announced the by-elections to the two Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies, with the nomination process held from September 9 to 16.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Tiruppur/Chengalpattu: A total of 22 nomination papers have been accepted in the Dharapuram (Reserved) Assembly constituency and 28 in the Madhuranthakam (Reserved) constituency, where by-elections are scheduled to be held on October 6.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the by-elections to the two Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies, with the nomination process held from September 9 to 16. Scrutiny of the nominations has now been completed.
In the May Assembly elections, P Sathyabama and K Maragatham Kumaravel (both of the AIADMK) won the Dharapuram and Madhuranthakam constituencies, respectively, but later resigned and joined the ruling TVK.
In Tiruppur district's Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency, 51 candidates had filed nomination papers. Following scrutiny, the nominations of 22 candidates were accepted.
The candidates of several major political parties are among those whose nominations have been accepted. They include Karthika of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Sathiyabhama of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Sukanya of the DMK, Bhanumathi of the AIADMK and Lakshmanan of the Communist Party of India (CPI).
The nominations of Arulraj, Arumugam, Perumal and Maheswaran have also been accepted. In addition, 13 independent candidates remain in the fray.
The independent candidates are Sasi Priya, Sathiyabhama, Sathishkumar, Dhanalakshmi, Nallasamy, Bhanupriya, Banumathi, Mahendran, Marimuthu, Muthusamy, Rajaratnam, Rajeswari and Jyothiswari.
In Chengalpattu district's Madhuranthakam (Reserved) constituency, 48 candidates had submitted nomination papers. Following scrutiny, 20 nominations were rejected for various reasons, including deficiencies in documents and non-compliance with election rules. The nominations of 28 candidates were accepted.
Among those whose nominations have been accepted are Maragatham Kumaravel of the TVK, advocate Paranthaman of the DMK, Kanitha Sampath of the AIADMK, Janakiraman of the NTK and Suganthi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Candidates contesting as independents and representatives of other parties are also among those whose nominations have been accepted.
However, the final number of candidates contesting the bypolls will be known only after the withdrawal period ends. September 18 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, following which the final list of candidates will be published.
The by-elections to Dharapuram and Madhuranthakam are scheduled for October 6, and results will be announced on October 9.
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