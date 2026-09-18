ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu By-Polls: 22 Nominations Accepted In Dharapuram, 28 In Madhuranthakam

The candidates of several major political parties are among those whose nominations have been accepted. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Tiruppur/Chengalpattu: A total of 22 nomination papers have been accepted in the Dharapuram (Reserved) Assembly constituency and 28 in the Madhuranthakam (Reserved) constituency, where by-elections are scheduled to be held on October 6.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the by-elections to the two Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies, with the nomination process held from September 9 to 16. Scrutiny of the nominations has now been completed.

In the May Assembly elections, P Sathyabama and K Maragatham Kumaravel (both of the AIADMK) won the Dharapuram and Madhuranthakam constituencies, respectively, but later resigned and joined the ruling TVK.

In Tiruppur district's Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency, 51 candidates had filed nomination papers. Following scrutiny, the nominations of 22 candidates were accepted.

The candidates of several major political parties are among those whose nominations have been accepted. They include Karthika of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Sathiyabhama of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Sukanya of the DMK, Bhanumathi of the AIADMK and Lakshmanan of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The nominations of Arulraj, Arumugam, Perumal and Maheswaran have also been accepted. In addition, 13 independent candidates remain in the fray.

The independent candidates are Sasi Priya, Sathiyabhama, Sathishkumar, Dhanalakshmi, Nallasamy, Bhanupriya, Banumathi, Mahendran, Marimuthu, Muthusamy, Rajaratnam, Rajeswari and Jyothiswari.