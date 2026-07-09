ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Brings Endownments Under Commercial Taxes And Registration Dept

Chennai: In a first major administrative reorganisation, the Tamil Nadu government has transferred the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department from the Tourism, Culture and Charitable Endowments Department to the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and has come into effect immediately.

The move comes months after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, formed the government after winning 108 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections with the support of allies of the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, including the Congress, Left parties, VCK and the IUML.

Since assuming office, the government has undertaken a series of administrative changes, including transfers and reshuffles involving senior bureaucrats, including IAS and IPS officers, as well as departmental restructuring.

Under the new arrangement, the administration of Hindu religious charities, trusts, and Hindu and Jain religious institutions will now come under the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.