ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu : BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan In ICU; Condition Stable

Coimbatore: Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP candidate contesting from the Coimbatore North Assembly constituency, has been admitted to a hospital following a sudden deterioration in her health.

Srinivasan — the National President of the BJP Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing) and the sitting BJP MLA for the Coimbatore South constituency—is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from the Coimbatore North constituency. In connection with this, she was actively engaged in canvassing for votes yesterday morning in the Ganapathy Pudur and Sanganur areas.

Around 1:00 PM, while she was campaigning on the Ganapathy-Sanganur road, she developed swelling in her leg. After returning home for lunch, she experienced intensifying pain in her leg and was subsequently admitted to a private hospital located on Avinashi Road. Last night, she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).