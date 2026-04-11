Tamil Nadu : BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan In ICU; Condition Stable
The BJP MLA from Coimbatore South is conscious, talking and feeling much better.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST|
Updated : April 11, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Coimbatore: Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP candidate contesting from the Coimbatore North Assembly constituency, has been admitted to a hospital following a sudden deterioration in her health.
Srinivasan — the National President of the BJP Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing) and the sitting BJP MLA for the Coimbatore South constituency—is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from the Coimbatore North constituency. In connection with this, she was actively engaged in canvassing for votes yesterday morning in the Ganapathy Pudur and Sanganur areas.
Around 1:00 PM, while she was campaigning on the Ganapathy-Sanganur road, she developed swelling in her leg. After returning home for lunch, she experienced intensifying pain in her leg and was subsequently admitted to a private hospital located on Avinashi Road. Last night, she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Meanwhile, K Annamalai—the former President of Tamil Nadu BJP, who was engaged in election campaigning in Karur—arrived at the hospital at midnight and inquired with the doctors regarding Vanathi Srinivasan's health condition.
Upon learning of this news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin immediately contacted Vanathi Srinivasan over the telephone and made detailed inquiries regarding her health status. It is reported that the Chief Minister expressed his wish that she recover fully and swiftly, enabling her to resume her public service duties. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also contacted Vanathi Srinivasan via telephone to inquire about her well-being.
In this context, the administration of the private hospital where Vanathi Srinivasan is undergoing treatment has issued a statement regarding her health condition. The statement noted: "Vanathi Srinivasan was admitted to the hospital at 2:50 PM on April 10 due to a minor infection in her right leg. She received medical treatment and was advised to observe two days of complete rest.Subsequently, she experienced a mild allergic reaction to one of the medications administered to her. Consequently, at 8:00 PM on April 10, she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for observation. She is currently in good health and conversing normally; however, she requires at least 3 to 4 days of treatment to make a full recovery."