ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran Draws Flak Over His 'Ask Mother' Jibe

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders across parties over his controversial remarks referring to the mother of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders across parties over his controversial remarks referring to the family of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Nagendran made the remarks while speaking at the launch of the digital edition of the monthly magazine 'Ore Nadu' at the BJP headquarters Kamalalayam, in Chennai on Saturday, in the presence of senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other party functionaries.

Referring to Vijay's earlier remarks in the Assembly about his political opponents, Nagendran said, “Some people go to the Legislative Assembly asking, ‘Where is father? Where is father?’ If one goes home and asks the mother, she would tell them who the father is. Instead of doing that, if they go to the Assembly looking for the father, who would know? It is the administration of such people that is currently running in Tamil Nadu.”

The remarks, a video of which has since circulated widely on social media, triggered a political controversy, with leaders accusing the BJP state president of crossing the limits of political discourse by dragging a leader's family into political criticism.

The remarks were apparently in reference to an exchange during the June 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, when Vijay, while taking a dig at Leader of Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the son of DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin, asked, “Where is your father? I don't see him”. Stalin later, in a public meeting in Tiruvarur, retorted that he lived in the hearts of the people and through the welfare schemes implemented by his government, rather than merely occupying a seat in the Assembly.

It was against the backdrop of that political exchange that Nagendran made his latest “father” and “mother” remarks, triggering accusations that he had crossed the line from political criticism into a personal attack on Vijay's family.

Annamalai Condemns Remarks

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, now associated with the We the Leaders movement, strongly condemned Nagendran's comments.

“It is highly condemnable that rhetoric debasing Tamil Nadu's political landscape continues to occur,” Annamalai said.

He said it was deeply unfortunate that Nagendran had made remarks about Vijay's family and argued that political differences should not extend to disparaging a person's family.

“Those in politics must be responsible for their words and actions. Differences of opinion may exist; policies can be criticised; and the administration's performance can be questioned. However, speaking in a manner that disparages an individual's family — particularly their mother — is completely unacceptable,” he said.