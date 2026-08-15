Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran Draws Flak Over His 'Ask Mother' Jibe
The remarks triggered a political controversy, with leaders accusing Nagendran of crossing the limits of political discourse by dragging a leader's family into political criticism.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders across parties over his controversial remarks referring to the family of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Nagendran made the remarks while speaking at the launch of the digital edition of the monthly magazine 'Ore Nadu' at the BJP headquarters Kamalalayam, in Chennai on Saturday, in the presence of senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other party functionaries.
Referring to Vijay's earlier remarks in the Assembly about his political opponents, Nagendran said, “Some people go to the Legislative Assembly asking, ‘Where is father? Where is father?’ If one goes home and asks the mother, she would tell them who the father is. Instead of doing that, if they go to the Assembly looking for the father, who would know? It is the administration of such people that is currently running in Tamil Nadu.”
The remarks, a video of which has since circulated widely on social media, triggered a political controversy, with leaders accusing the BJP state president of crossing the limits of political discourse by dragging a leader's family into political criticism.
The remarks were apparently in reference to an exchange during the June 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, when Vijay, while taking a dig at Leader of Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the son of DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin, asked, “Where is your father? I don't see him”. Stalin later, in a public meeting in Tiruvarur, retorted that he lived in the hearts of the people and through the welfare schemes implemented by his government, rather than merely occupying a seat in the Assembly.
It was against the backdrop of that political exchange that Nagendran made his latest “father” and “mother” remarks, triggering accusations that he had crossed the line from political criticism into a personal attack on Vijay's family.
Annamalai Condemns Remarks
Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, now associated with the We the Leaders movement, strongly condemned Nagendran's comments.
“It is highly condemnable that rhetoric debasing Tamil Nadu's political landscape continues to occur,” Annamalai said.
He said it was deeply unfortunate that Nagendran had made remarks about Vijay's family and argued that political differences should not extend to disparaging a person's family.
“Those in politics must be responsible for their words and actions. Differences of opinion may exist; policies can be criticised; and the administration's performance can be questioned. However, speaking in a manner that disparages an individual's family — particularly their mother — is completely unacceptable,” he said.
Annamalai described such rhetoric as outdated politics and said it should not be held up as an example for the younger generation.
VCK Leader, TN Minister Hits Out
VCK deputy general secretary and Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu also condemned Nagendran's remarks, describing them as uncivilised and offensive.
He accused the BJP of repeatedly resorting to personal attacks and demanded an apology from Nagendran.
“Hatred and slander against women form the very foundation of their politics,” Vanni Arasu alleged, while also referring to controversial episodes involving BJP leaders and the party's political opponents.
He recalled that Nagendran had faced criticism earlier for remarks concerning an actor and said the BJP state president should apologise for his latest comments.
Manickam Tagore Seeks Apology
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore also condemned Nagendran's remarks, accusing him of using undignified language against Vijay and his mother out of political frustration.
“This is not the first time he has stooped to such uncivilised and undignified language; it has become a recurring habit,” Tagore said.
He demanded that Nagendran offer an unconditional public apology to the people of Tamil Nadu and to Vijay.
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