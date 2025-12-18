Tamil Nadu Birth Rate Declines By 18% Since 2019
Experts warn that the declining birth rate may lead to challenges in areas like employment and elderly care.
Chennai: The crude birth rate (live births per 1,000 people) in Tamil Nadu has declined by 18 percent since 2019, according to data available with the state health department.
According to data, in 2019, the total children born in the year was 9,41,059. Next year, the number of children born was 9,34,019 and it dipped to 9,13,084 in 2021.
In 2022, the number of children born annually was 936,837 and it fell to 9,02,718 in 2023. In 2024, a total of 847,716 children, including 4,37,423 boys and 4,10,289 girls were born.
As on December 16, 2025, only 7,48,226 children, including 3,86,396 boys and 3,62,004 girls, have been born this year, taking the per day count to 2,049. It is estimated that the annual figure will be around 7,80,000 by the end of this year, which means an 18% decline since 2019.
Prior to this, in 2017 and 2018, the total children born annually were 9,48,573 and 9,15,406 respectively.
The data comes as a shocker since Tamil Nadu is witnessing a consistent decline in birth rate over the past six years. The birth rate has declined from 11.7 percent in 2023 to 10.9 in 2024.
Medical experts have warned that if this trend continues, Tamil Nadu will face grave danger in the future as its population of 77,394,000 has 10,602,978 people who are above 60 years of age. The declining birth rate may lead to new challenges in areas such as employment and elderly care, they added.
According to experts, a host of factors, including rising women education, delayed marriages, urbanisation and better family planning have contributed to this situation. Due to the rigorous implementation of the 'We Two, Ours One' family planning programme, couples are mostly preferring single child, which is also seen as a major reason for the decline in birth rate.
Director of Tamil Nadu Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Somasundaram said, "The fact that women are currently prioritising education and employment, leading to a delayed marriage, is considered a major reason for the declining birth rate. This apart, awareness about nuclear families, financial independence, and changes in urban lifestyles further contributes to the problem. More women are opting for higher education and effective implementation of family planning programmes like 'We Two, Ours One' also play a significant role in this."
