ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Birth Rate Declines By 18% Since 2019

Chennai: The crude birth rate (live births per 1,000 people) in Tamil Nadu has declined by 18 percent since 2019, according to data available with the state health department.

According to data, in 2019, the total children born in the year was 9,41,059. Next year, the number of children born was 9,34,019 and it dipped to 9,13,084 in 2021.

In 2022, the number of children born annually was 936,837 and it fell to 9,02,718 in 2023. In 2024, a total of 847,716 children, including 4,37,423 boys and 4,10,289 girls were born.

District-wise birth and death registrations (Tamil Nadu Health Department)

As on December 16, 2025, only 7,48,226 children, including 3,86,396 boys and 3,62,004 girls, have been born this year, taking the per day count to 2,049. ​​It is estimated that the annual figure will be around 7,80,000 by the end of this year, which means an 18% decline since 2019.