ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Bike Taxi Driver Arrested For Stealing Mobile Phones, Replacing Them With Sweet Box

Chennai: A 19-year-old bike taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing two mobile phones from a parcel entrusted to him for delivery and replacing them with a box of sweets in Chennai. The stolen phones were recovered from him, police said.

The accused, Manish Kumar of Vyasarpadi, was arrested on Monday (November 23) following an investigation by the Thiru V K Nagar police.

According to the complaint, Syed Afridi, 28, a Mannadi resident who runs a real estate business and an electronics shop on S R P Koil Street, had received a parcel containing two mobile phones from his business partner in Nungambakkam on the evening of November 6.

The parcel had been sent through a bike taxi delivery service. However, when Afridi opened it, he was shocked to find a box of sweets instead of the two phones. Suspecting that the delivery rider had stolen the devices and substituted the parcel's contents, he lodged a complaint with the Thiru V K Nagar police.

A ccused, Manish Kumar of Vyasarpadi, was arrested on Monday. (ETV Bharat)

The police registered a case and examined CCTV footage as part of the investigation. The probe allegedly revealed that Manish Kumar had opened the parcel while travelling from Nungambakkam to Thiru V K Nagar, removed the two phones, replaced them with a box of sweets and resealed the package before delivering it.