Tamil Nadu Battles Drug Abuse And Trafficking As Capital Chennai Remains On Syndicates' Target
Chennai police commissioner Amalraj said over the last six months, 742 drug-related cases have been registered within city city police limits, reports Subhash Dayalan.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Chennai: Drug abuse and its trafficking remains a cause of concern for Tamil Nadu. Beyond just cannabis, the state is flooded with high-grade synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, hydroponic cannabis, LSD stamps, and narcotic pills.
National-level statistics highlight the severity of the problem. The fatalities caused by drug abuse in the state serves as a grim warning to both the state government and the police.
The state government is undertaking distinctive measures aimed at eradicating drug trafficking and as part of the initiative, special anti-narcotics police stations are set to be established within district and city police jurisdictions soon. Besides, efforts including statewide coordinated surveillance, prevention of inter-state smuggling, and freezing of offenders' assets are being intensified.
Action by the Narcotics Control Bureau
Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has released data regarding seizures and arrests made over the last six months in the state. According to the report, officials from the Chennai Zonal Unit of the NCB seized 2,892.35 kg of cannabis, 87.64 kg of hashish oil, and 1.045 kg of amphetamine during the period.
Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau stated that 14 individuals have been arrested and the total value of the seized narcotics is estimated at Rs 21.10 crore. They further noted that, in past cases of such nature, they successfully secured court convictions for eight offenders.
Exclusive data from Chennai Police Commissioner
Drug trafficking gangs using Chennai as a key entry point into Tamil Nadu are expanding their sales within the city by targeting colleges, IT companies, and entertainment hubs. Let us now look at the exclusive data regarding the issue provided to ETV Bharat by Chennai City Police Commissioner Amalraj.
"While Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, stands at the forefront of information technology, education, and industrial growth, it is simultaneously becoming a prime target for drug trafficking syndicates. Against this backdrop, the operations conducted by the Chennai City Police between January and June 2026 have amounted to a massive crackdown on drug rings," Amalraj said.
He said over the last six months, 742 drug-related cases have been registered within Chennai city police limits. These include 602 cases involving ganja (cannabis), 34 cases involving synthetic drugs, and 106 cases involving narcotic pills.
Seizure of one tonne Ganja
"During intensive operations carried out by the police over the last six months, approximately 1,116 kg of ganja, 3.06 kg of synthetic drugs, 22,656 narcotic pills, 24 LSD stamps, and 102 MDMA pills were seized," he stated.
Speaking about the arrests related to drug trafficking, Amalraj said, "So far, a total of 1,481 individuals have been arrested in Tamil Nadu in connection with drug cases, with 1,147 arrests are specifically related to ganja trafficking. This figure includes 157 individuals from Tamil Nadu and 90 from other states. The arrests from other states comprise individuals from Odisha (22), Bihar (17), West Bengal (15), Tripura (12), Jharkhand (5), Kerala (5), Andhra Pradesh (4), Assam (2), Uttar Pradesh (3), Karnataka (2), and one person each from Rajasthan, Puducherry, and Delhi."
Furthermore, 316 individuals have been arrested in cases involving synthetic drugs. The group includes 310 people from Tamil Nadu, four from West Bengal, and one each from Bihar and Assam.
Action under the Goondas Act
Going beyond mere case registration and arrests, authorities have detained 113 key offenders under the Goondas Act to prevent repeat offences, while good-behavior bonds have been obtained from 33 others. Additionally, eight major cases regarding large-scale commercial drug trafficking have been registered, leading to the arrest of 22 key offenders and the seizure of 159.707 kg of ganja.
Special drives targeting schools and colleges
Over the last six months, approximately 2,410 special operations have been conducted targeting schools and colleges, with 1,300 of these taking place in the immediate vicinity of educational institutions. The operations resulted in the registration of 171 cases and the arrest of 306 individuals. Seizures included 194.423 kg of ganja, 0.110 kg of synthetic drugs, and 3,349 narcotic pills. "Similarly, the police identified 18 synthetic drug networks that were rapidly spreading in Chennai and arrested 84 key offenders associated with them," Amalraj stated.
Malaysia Smuggling Plot Foiled
Speaking about drug smuggling, the police commissioner stated, "On June 23, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit of the Chennai Police and the Triplicane Police conducted a joint operation regarding drug smuggling. During the operation, 56,730 Alprazolam and Zolpidem tablets—procured in Delhi and intended to be smuggled to Malaysia via Chennai—were seized. Three individuals were arrested in connection with this case."
Destruction of 4.5 Tonnes of Narcotics
"So far this year, 4,569 kilograms of narcotics—seized by various police stations within the Chennai City Police limits—have been destroyed by the drug disposal team. Around 2,449 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) were destroyed on June 25 alone. Additionally, 770 two-wheelers and four-wheelers used for smuggling these substances have been confiscated," he added.
Police Awareness Initiatives
On police awareness efforts, Amalraj said, "With the aim of preventing drug abuse, the Chennai City Police has conducted 1,104 awareness programmes over the last six months, directly reaching 26,841 students and youths. We are continuously intensifying measures to curb drug smuggling and usage through key strategies such as intelligence-based surveillance, sustained enforcement actions, inter-state coordination, and public awareness campaigns."
Speaking on eradication of drugs, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajaram said, "To completely dismantle drug networks, inter-state coordinated intelligence surveillance must be further strengthened. Dedicated units should be established to monitor educational institutions and areas where students congregate, as well as to track drug sales occurring via social media and online financial transactions".
He said, "Strict legal action—including the freezing of assets belonging to smuggling rings—must be taken without regard for political affiliations or influence. Continuous awareness campaigns conducted in collaboration with the public, parents, and educational institutions offer the solution to eradicating the drug menace."
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