ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Battles Drug Abuse And Trafficking As Capital Chennai Remains On Syndicates' Target

Chennai: Drug abuse and its trafficking remains a cause of concern for Tamil Nadu. Beyond just cannabis, the state is flooded with high-grade synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, hydroponic cannabis, LSD stamps, and narcotic pills.

National-level statistics highlight the severity of the problem. The fatalities caused by drug abuse in the state serves as a grim warning to both the state government and the police.

The state government is undertaking distinctive measures aimed at eradicating drug trafficking and as part of the initiative, special anti-narcotics police stations are set to be established within district and city police jurisdictions soon. Besides, efforts including statewide coordinated surveillance, prevention of inter-state smuggling, and freezing of offenders' assets are being intensified.

Action by the Narcotics Control Bureau

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has released data regarding seizures and arrests made over the last six months in the state. According to the report, officials from the Chennai Zonal Unit of the NCB seized 2,892.35 kg of cannabis, 87.64 kg of hashish oil, and 1.045 kg of amphetamine during the period.

Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau stated that 14 individuals have been arrested and the total value of the seized narcotics is estimated at Rs 21.10 crore. They further noted that, in past cases of such nature, they successfully secured court convictions for eight offenders.

Officials throwing contraband into an incinerator (ETV Bharat)

Exclusive data from Chennai Police Commissioner

Drug trafficking gangs using Chennai as a key entry point into Tamil Nadu are expanding their sales within the city by targeting colleges, IT companies, and entertainment hubs. Let us now look at the exclusive data regarding the issue provided to ETV Bharat by Chennai City Police Commissioner Amalraj.

"While Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, stands at the forefront of information technology, education, and industrial growth, it is simultaneously becoming a prime target for drug trafficking syndicates. Against this backdrop, the operations conducted by the Chennai City Police between January and June 2026 have amounted to a massive crackdown on drug rings," Amalraj said.

He said over the last six months, 742 drug-related cases have been registered within Chennai city police limits. These include 602 cases involving ganja (cannabis), 34 cases involving synthetic drugs, and 106 cases involving narcotic pills.

Seizure of one tonne Ganja

"During intensive operations carried out by the police over the last six months, approximately 1,116 kg of ganja, 3.06 kg of synthetic drugs, 22,656 narcotic pills, 24 LSD stamps, and 102 MDMA pills were seized," he stated.