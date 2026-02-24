Tamil Nadu Astrologer Sentenced To 200 Years By POCSO Court For Raping Two Sisters
The accused was approached by the victims' mother seeking remedy for her daughters saying they were poor in studies.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Sivaganga: The Sivaganga District POCSO Fast Track Court here has sentenced an astrologer to 200 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting two sisters in 2021.
Justice Gokul Murugan of the POCSO Court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict Ramakrishnan, 52 from Managiri area of Sivaganga district.
"After being proven guilty, astrologer Ramakrishnan is sentenced to a total of 200 years in prison and a fine of Rs 2 lakh, " the court said.
"The Tamil Nadu government should pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to the two victim girls," it added.
The twin sexual assault dates back to November 2021 when the mother of the victims, aged 18 and 14 at the time, approached the accused requesting for a remedy for her daughters, who she said were poor in studies.
According to the prosecution, the accused asked her to bring her daughters to his house for a remedy. Believing this, the woman took her daughters to his house.
The accused, as per the prosecution, asked the woman to stay in a separate room and took the two girls to another room where he allegedly sexually assaulted them. The accused threatened them of dire consequences if they revealed the matter to their parents.
About two years later, the siblings were taken to the hospital due to health problems where medical examination revealed that they had contracted a sexually transmitted disease leaving the family shattered.
Based on the complaint filed by the parents, a case under the POCSO Act was registered in Tirupattur All Women Police Station and the accused Ramakrishnan was arrested.
