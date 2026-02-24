ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Astrologer Sentenced To 200 Years By POCSO Court For Raping Two Sisters

The accused was approached by the victims' mother seeking remedy for her daughters saying they were poor in studies.

Representational image
Representational image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 24, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Sivaganga: The Sivaganga District POCSO Fast Track Court here has sentenced an astrologer to 200 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting two sisters in 2021.

Justice Gokul Murugan of the POCSO Court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict Ramakrishnan, 52 from Managiri area of Sivaganga district.

Sivaganga District POCSO Fast Track Court
Sivaganga District POCSO Fast Track Court (ETV Bharat)

"After being proven guilty, astrologer Ramakrishnan is sentenced to a total of 200 years in prison and a fine of Rs 2 lakh, " the court said.

"The Tamil Nadu government should pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to the two victim girls," it added.

The twin sexual assault dates back to November 2021 when the mother of the victims, aged 18 and 14 at the time, approached the accused requesting for a remedy for her daughters, who she said were poor in studies.

According to the prosecution, the accused asked her to bring her daughters to his house for a remedy. Believing this, the woman took her daughters to his house.

The accused, as per the prosecution, asked the woman to stay in a separate room and took the two girls to another room where he allegedly sexually assaulted them. The accused threatened them of dire consequences if they revealed the matter to their parents.

About two years later, the siblings were taken to the hospital due to health problems where medical examination revealed that they had contracted a sexually transmitted disease leaving the family shattered.

Based on the complaint filed by the parents, a case under the POCSO Act was registered in Tirupattur All Women Police Station and the accused Ramakrishnan was arrested.

Read More:

  1. Five School Staff Held For Sexually Assaulting Student In Odisha's Kendrapara
  2. Andhra Pradesh Youth Repeatedly Rapes Sister On Pretext Of 'Marriage'; Sentenced To Life Till Death By POCSO Court

TAGGED:

POCSO ACT
TAMIL ASTRONOMER RAPE
RAPE
TAMIL NADU LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.