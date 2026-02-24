ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Astrologer Sentenced To 200 Years By POCSO Court For Raping Two Sisters

Representational image ( IANS )

Sivaganga: The Sivaganga District POCSO Fast Track Court here has sentenced an astrologer to 200 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting two sisters in 2021. Justice Gokul Murugan of the POCSO Court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict Ramakrishnan, 52 from Managiri area of Sivaganga district. Sivaganga District POCSO Fast Track Court (ETV Bharat) "After being proven guilty, astrologer Ramakrishnan is sentenced to a total of 200 years in prison and a fine of Rs 2 lakh, " the court said. "The Tamil Nadu government should pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to the two victim girls," it added.