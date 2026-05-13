Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’ Faces Trust Vote In TN Assembly Today; DMK, AIADMK Likely To Boycott
Ahead of the vote, Vijay held discussions on Tuesday with MLAs at the party headquarters in Panaiyur.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
Chennai: The floor test for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government is set to take place in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, amid speculation that the DMK and the EPS-led AIADMK faction may boycott the session.
In the recently concluded Assembly elections, TVK won 108 seats, emerging as the single largest party. However, since 118 seats are required for a majority, TVK chief Vijay sought time from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to prove majority support before forming the government.
The Governor initially insisted that a majority support be secured before inviting Vijay to form the government. Subsequently, TVK secured support from Congress, the Communist parties, VCK, and IUML, enabling Vijay to take the oath as Chief Minister on May 10.
The first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly began on May 11, during which newly elected MLAs took the oath. On the second day, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected.
The proceedings of Wednesday will focus on the confidence motion moved by the TVK government. Ahead of the vote, Vijay held discussions on Tuesday with MLAs at the party headquarters in Panaiyur. Cabinet expansion was also discussed during the meeting.
Meanwhile, the AIADMK has split into rival camps following internal conflict after the election defeat. During the first Assembly session, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction and the SP Velumani faction arrived separately, while CV Shanmugam left midway without taking the oath as MLA.
Adding to the turmoil, 24 AIADMK MLAs led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani on Tuesday announced support for Vijay’s government. However, the EPS-led camp has firmly stated that it will not support the trust vote. Reports also suggest that the DMK has decided against supporting the TVK government and may boycott the session along with the EPS faction.
Despite possible boycotts, the TVK government is expected to comfortably win the trust vote due to support from alliance parties.
How the Trust Vote Will Take Place
Governor Arlekar had given Chief Minister Vijay until May 13 to prove his majority in the Assembly. Accordingly, the confidence vote will be conducted today. In the 233-member Assembly, the government must secure support from more than half the members present and voting.
The confidence motion will first be introduced by a ruling party member, followed by Chief Minister Vijay’s speech. Opposition members may also participate in the debate. Initially, the motion will be put to a voice vote. If opposition members demand a division vote—either electronically or through paper ballots—the Speaker must permit it.
In case of a division vote, bells will ring three times to summon all MLAs into the House. Once members enter, the Assembly doors will be closed. The Assembly Secretary will then conduct voting division-wise across six divisions.
MLAs supporting, opposing, or abstaining from the motion will be asked to stand separately, and the votes will be counted. The Speaker will then announce the result. If the motion passes, the government will continue in office. If it fails, the result will be conveyed to the Governor, and the government may be dismissed.
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