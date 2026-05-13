ETV Bharat / state

Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’ Faces Trust Vote In TN Assembly Today; DMK, AIADMK Likely To Boycott

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay deliveres a congratulatory address to newly elected Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar and Deputy Speaker M. Ravi Shankar during the Assembly session in Chennai on Tuesday ( IANS )

Chennai: The floor test for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government is set to take place in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, amid speculation that the DMK and the EPS-led AIADMK faction may boycott the session.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, TVK won 108 seats, emerging as the single largest party. However, since 118 seats are required for a majority, TVK chief Vijay sought time from Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to prove majority support before forming the government.

The Governor initially insisted that a majority support be secured before inviting Vijay to form the government. Subsequently, TVK secured support from Congress, the Communist parties, VCK, and IUML, enabling Vijay to take the oath as Chief Minister on May 10.

The first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly began on May 11, during which newly elected MLAs took the oath. On the second day, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected.

The proceedings of Wednesday will focus on the confidence motion moved by the TVK government. Ahead of the vote, Vijay held discussions on Tuesday with MLAs at the party headquarters in Panaiyur. Cabinet expansion was also discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has split into rival camps following internal conflict after the election defeat. During the first Assembly session, the Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction and the SP Velumani faction arrived separately, while CV Shanmugam left midway without taking the oath as MLA.

Adding to the turmoil, 24 AIADMK MLAs led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani on Tuesday announced support for Vijay’s government. However, the EPS-led camp has firmly stated that it will not support the trust vote. Reports also suggest that the DMK has decided against supporting the TVK government and may boycott the session along with the EPS faction.