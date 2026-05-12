TVK's JCD Prabhakar Elected Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Unopposed; All You Need To Know
He has been part of the Legislative Assemblies led by Matinee Idol and AIADMK founder MGR and J Jayalalithaa and is a third term MLA.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST|
Updated : May 12, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously elected TVK legislator JCD Prabhakar as its Speaker on Tuesday. Prabhakar, a three term MLA, had earlier won from Villivakkam constituency in. As the House convened to elect the Speaker, Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah said Prabhakar has been elected as his was the only nomination received for the Speaker's post.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday proposed Prabhakar's name for the post of Speaker. The DMK did not name any candidate. The AIADMK which was in disarray over its poorest electoral performance yet its founding also did not field any candidate. Minutes before the House convened Tuesday more than 26 AIADMK MLAs led by CV Shanmugham announced that the party would support the Vijay-led government.
In the House, Karuppaiah announced that his role as Pro-Tem Speaker has ended, paving the way for Prabhakar to be installed as Speaker of the House. He asked Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan and Leader of the Opposition(LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin to escort the newly elected Speaker to his chair, as per the tradition followed in the House.
He announced that Prabhakar would conduct the House from there on.
As suggested, Sengottaiyan and Udhayanidhi approached Prabhakar and congratulated him. After shaking hands, the duo escorted him to his chair, which is at the Centre of the House. Treasury benches and opposition members sit facing each other on either side of the Speaker's chair.
Immediately after assuming his chair, Prabhakar conducted the election for the deputy speaker. He informed that TVK MLA from Thuraiyur, M Ravisankar, was the lone member to file his nomination for the deputy speaker's post, and his nomination was proposed by Sengottaiyan. In the absence of any contest, Ravishankar has been elected unopposed, he said.
Who is JCD Prabhakar?
A senior leader from the MGR era in the AIADMK is an alumnus of prestigious Loyola College and Madras Law College. The septuagenarian who knows the House procedures has first won as an AIADMK MLA from Villivakkam in 1980.
In 2026, he contested from the Thousand Lights constituency. He defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan and relegated former AIADMK Minister B Valarmathi to a distant third.
He unsuccessfully contested from the same seat in the next two elections--1984 and 1989.
Though he contested as MGR's wife Janaki's candidate, he managed to earn the goodwill of Jayalalithaa through his organisational skills. He worked in tandem with other AIADMK leaders to breach Chennai which once remained a DMK bastion. His eloquence helped him win over the cadres and the leaders alike.
Jayalalithaa gave him the same seat again in 2011, which he managed to win. She fielded him against the DMK patriarch MK Stalin in Kolathur constituency in 2016. He lost. He shifted to Villivakkam in 2021 and contested unsuccessfully, before joining Vijay's TVK.
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