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TVK's JCD Prabhakar Elected Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Unopposed; All You Need To Know

Newly elected Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly, JCD Prabhakar at Speaker's chair flanked by Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, in Chennai, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. ( Screengrab from DIPR )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously elected TVK legislator JCD Prabhakar as its Speaker on Tuesday. Prabhakar, a three term MLA, had earlier won from Villivakkam constituency in. As the House convened to elect the Speaker, Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah said Prabhakar has been elected as his was the only nomination received for the Speaker's post.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday proposed Prabhakar's name for the post of Speaker. The DMK did not name any candidate. The AIADMK which was in disarray over its poorest electoral performance yet its founding also did not field any candidate. Minutes before the House convened Tuesday more than 26 AIADMK MLAs led by CV Shanmugham announced that the party would support the Vijay-led government.

TVK's J Prabhakar was elected as Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker (Tamil Nadu Assembly)

In the House, Karuppaiah announced that his role as Pro-Tem Speaker has ended, paving the way for Prabhakar to be installed as Speaker of the House. He asked Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan and Leader of the Opposition(LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin to escort the newly elected Speaker to his chair, as per the tradition followed in the House.

He announced that Prabhakar would conduct the House from there on.

As suggested, Sengottaiyan and Udhayanidhi approached Prabhakar and congratulated him. After shaking hands, the duo escorted him to his chair, which is at the Centre of the House. Treasury benches and opposition members sit facing each other on either side of the Speaker's chair.