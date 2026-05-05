ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive l 'Whistle Revolution' Drive TVK Surge In Tamil Nadu; Actor S V Sekhar Calls Victory A 'Pleasant Surprise'

Chennai: Actor-politician S V Sekhar has described the remarkable electoral performance of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 as a 'pleasant surprise', attributing it to what he termed a grassroots 'Whistle Revolution'.

The actor Vijay-led party stunned political observers by securing victory in 108 constituencies, marking a dramatic entry into the state's political mainstream. Party chief Vijay himself won from both Perambur and Trichy East, reinforcing his growing political appeal. Several key leaders, including general secretary ‘Bussy’ Anand, Sengottaiyan, and Adhav Arjuna, also emerged victorious.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sekhar said the results went beyond expectations, especially in the context of widespread allegations of large-scale cash distribution during elections. "Despite claims that ₹2,500 crore was circulated to influence voters, TVK managed to win without resorting to such practices or even traditional door-to-door campaigning. What we are witnessing is a genuine people's movement," he remarked.

He added that the development signals a shift towards more conscious and independent voting behaviour. "If this trend continues, it is encouraging to see voters exercising their democratic rights without monetary influence," he said, congratulating the 108 TVK candidates set to enter the Assembly.

Sekhar also emphasised that legislative roles should not be viewed as avenues for personal financial gain, stating that public service must remain the core objective of elected representatives.