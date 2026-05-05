Exclusive l 'Whistle Revolution' Drive TVK Surge In Tamil Nadu; Actor S V Sekhar Calls Victory A 'Pleasant Surprise'
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sekhar said the results went beyond expectations, especially in the context of widespread allegations of large-scale cash distribution during elections
Published : May 5, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Chennai: Actor-politician S V Sekhar has described the remarkable electoral performance of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 as a 'pleasant surprise', attributing it to what he termed a grassroots 'Whistle Revolution'.
The actor Vijay-led party stunned political observers by securing victory in 108 constituencies, marking a dramatic entry into the state's political mainstream. Party chief Vijay himself won from both Perambur and Trichy East, reinforcing his growing political appeal. Several key leaders, including general secretary ‘Bussy’ Anand, Sengottaiyan, and Adhav Arjuna, also emerged victorious.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sekhar said the results went beyond expectations, especially in the context of widespread allegations of large-scale cash distribution during elections. "Despite claims that ₹2,500 crore was circulated to influence voters, TVK managed to win without resorting to such practices or even traditional door-to-door campaigning. What we are witnessing is a genuine people's movement," he remarked.
He added that the development signals a shift towards more conscious and independent voting behaviour. "If this trend continues, it is encouraging to see voters exercising their democratic rights without monetary influence," he said, congratulating the 108 TVK candidates set to enter the Assembly.
Sekhar also emphasised that legislative roles should not be viewed as avenues for personal financial gain, stating that public service must remain the core objective of elected representatives.
Reflecting on the broader electoral landscape, he noted the unexpected defeat of DMK chief M K Stalin in Kolathur, despite welfare initiatives in the constituency. Stalin, he said, responded with composure, visiting the DMK headquarters at Anna Arivalayam following the setback.
Drawing historical parallels, Sekhar observed that while cinematic popularity translated into political success for former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, similar attempts by Chiranjeevi did not yield the same outcome. ''That success has now been achieved by Vijay, and it is indeed remarkable'' he said.
On government formation, Sekhar indicated that in the absence of a clear majority, TVK may need to explore alliances. He noted that potential partners could demand ministerial positions, and the Governor may grant time for proving majority support in the Assembly.
While speculating on possible political alignments, he said a DMK-AIADMK alliance remains unlikely. He concluded by extending his best wishes to Vijay, ''praising the party for offering opportunities to diverse communities, including Brahmins, in the electoral fray''.
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