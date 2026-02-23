Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls : Venugopal Meets Stalin For Seat-Sharing Talks
This meeting comes ahead of the final seat-sharing discussions among the parties in the ruling DMK-led alliance.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 1:35 AM IST
Chennai: Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Sunday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai ahead of the state Assembly elections.
Tamil Nadu Congress screening committee chairman TS Singh Deo was also present in the meeting. This comes ahead of the final seat-sharing discussions among the parties in the ruling DMK-led alliance.
Tamil Nadu Congress president Selvaperunthagai K said that the party is ready to discuss a seat-sharing formula with the DMK for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. Selvaperunthagai said his party is ready to talk to DMK for seat sharing and negotiation.
Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen met DMK representatives for seat-sharing talks and demanded five seats for the party. The DMK has constituted a committee to hold discussions with alliance parties regarding seat-sharing arrangements.
Talks are to be held on Monday with MNM, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and MDMK. Following this, DMK constituency sharing committee will hold talks with the Communist Party on February 26.
According to sources, a difference has cropped up between the DMK and the Congress. One section of the Congress is for alliance with the DMK and another section wants an alliance with the TVK. To put an end to seat-sharing modalities, Venugopal arrived in Chennai on February 17. He made it clear that Congress-DMK alliance is strong and that the opinions of individuals are not the party's stand.
The meeting between Stalin and Venugopal began at 8.35 pm and lasted for about 45 minutes. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, KC Venugopal, and Kanimozhi met separately for about 10 minutes. It appears discussion was held on Congress’s preferred list.
Sources said the number of Congress seats will be finalised once the talks with the DMK seat-sharing committee begin in a few days. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest. In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats.