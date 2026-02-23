ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls : Venugopal Meets Stalin For Seat-Sharing Talks

Chennai: Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Sunday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Congress screening committee chairman TS Singh Deo was also present in the meeting. This comes ahead of the final seat-sharing discussions among the parties in the ruling DMK-led alliance.

Tamil Nadu Congress president Selvaperunthagai K said that the party is ready to discuss a seat-sharing formula with the DMK for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. Selvaperunthagai said his party is ready to talk to DMK for seat sharing and negotiation.

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen met DMK representatives for seat-sharing talks and demanded five seats for the party. The DMK has constituted a committee to hold discussions with alliance parties regarding seat-sharing arrangements.