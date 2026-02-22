ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: IUML Seeks Five Seats, DMK Offers Two

Chennai: Ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday sought to contest from five Assembly constituencies at a meeting on seat-sharing with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at its headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. However, the DMK has offered only two seats, sources said.

In the last assembly elections, the IUML contested in three seats and lost in all. IUML leader Kader Mohideen said the party had requested five seats from DMK and insisted that at least four constituencies be allotted to it. "We have asked for five seats and stressed that a minimum of four should be given to us," he added.

The DMK, which has begun structured negotiations with partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), had earlier constituted a seven-member committee to oversee seat-sharing discussions. The panel is headed by senior leader and MP TR Baalu and includes Minister KN Nehru, MPs Tiruchi Siva and A Raja, organising secretary RS Bharathi, and Ministers EV Velu and MRK Panneerselvam.