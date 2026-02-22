Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: IUML Seeks Five Seats, DMK Offers Two
Published : February 22, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Chennai: Ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday sought to contest from five Assembly constituencies at a meeting on seat-sharing with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at its headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. However, the DMK has offered only two seats, sources said.
In the last assembly elections, the IUML contested in three seats and lost in all. IUML leader Kader Mohideen said the party had requested five seats from DMK and insisted that at least four constituencies be allotted to it. "We have asked for five seats and stressed that a minimum of four should be given to us," he added.
The DMK, which has begun structured negotiations with partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), had earlier constituted a seven-member committee to oversee seat-sharing discussions. The panel is headed by senior leader and MP TR Baalu and includes Minister KN Nehru, MPs Tiruchi Siva and A Raja, organising secretary RS Bharathi, and Ministers EV Velu and MRK Panneerselvam.
The IUML delegation, led by Mohideen, was the first to hold formal talks with the DMK leadership. According to Mohideen, Baalu indicated during the discussions that the total number of seats allocated to alliance partners this time may be lower than in the previous election. Mohideen also revealed that the IUML had requested reconsideration of seat distribution in three constituencies, suggesting a reduction of one seat in certain segments as part of ongoing negotiations.
He further said the party was keen on ensuring adequate representation in local body elections across the state. Despite pressing its demands, the IUML signalled flexibility and reaffirmed its commitment to the alliance. "Whether it is five seats, three seats or even two seats, it is not an issue. Whatever number of seats we are allotted, we will continue in the DMK alliance," Mohideen said, making it clear that the party values its partnership within the alliance.
It is expected that DMK will soon invite all alliance partners for seat-sharing talks, as the party plans to finalise the sharing formula before its state conference on March 8.
