ETV Bharat / state

TN Assembly Polls: DMK Allots Five Seats To Its Ally CPI

amil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses the gathering during the DMK District Secretaries meeting ahead of the state Assembly elections, at party headquarters in Chennai, Monday, March 16, 2026. ( PTI )

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday announced the allotment of five seats to its ally Communist Party of India (CPI) ahead of state assembly polls, ending several rounds of talks held between the two parties. The state assembly election is scheduled to be held on April 23, with the counting of votes to take place on 4th May.

Following talks held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here, it was decided that the Communist Party of India would contest five Assembly seats, DMK said in a statement on Wednesday. In the 2021 election, the CPI contested six seats.