TN Assembly Polls: DMK Allots Five Seats To Its Ally CPI
DMK allotted five seats to its ally CPI on Wednesday ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls scheduled to take place on April 23.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday announced the allotment of five seats to its ally Communist Party of India (CPI) ahead of state assembly polls, ending several rounds of talks held between the two parties. The state assembly election is scheduled to be held on April 23, with the counting of votes to take place on 4th May.
Following talks held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here, it was decided that the Communist Party of India would contest five Assembly seats, DMK said in a statement on Wednesday. In the 2021 election, the CPI contested six seats.
Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 assembly seats, where DMK leader M K Stalin has been the chief minister since May 7, 2021.
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