ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026: AIADMK Releases Final Candidate List; High-profile Contests In Chennai

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigns for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at Alandur constituency in Chennai on Friday, March 27, 2026. ( ( ANI )

Chennai: The Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu on Sunday released the third and final list of its 17 candidates for the April 23 Assembly election, fielding its nominees for the Chennai City constituencies.

The party has already announced its candidates for 150 seats. It will thus contest 167 seats in the southern state. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly consists of 234 elected seats, requiring a party or coalition to secure at least 118 seats for a majority.

Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami named senior leader Aadhi Rajaram to contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency while former ministers B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira will seek their electoral prospects from Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar constituencies, respectively.