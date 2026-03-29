Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2026: AIADMK Releases Final Candidate List; High-profile Contests In Chennai
The final list comprises 17 candidates, and the party has already announced its candidates for 150 candidates in two phases.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
Chennai: The Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu on Sunday released the third and final list of its 17 candidates for the April 23 Assembly election, fielding its nominees for the Chennai City constituencies.
The party has already announced its candidates for 150 seats. It will thus contest 167 seats in the southern state. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly consists of 234 elected seats, requiring a party or coalition to secure at least 118 seats for a majority.
Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami named senior leader Aadhi Rajaram to contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency while former ministers B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira will seek their electoral prospects from Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar constituencies, respectively.
தமிழ் நாடு சட்டமன்றப் பொதுத் தேர்தல் - 2026 அனைத்திந்திய அண்ணா திராவிட முன்னேற்றக் கழக வேட்பாளர்கள் இறுதிப் பட்டியல்— AIADMK - SayYesToWomenSafety&AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) March 29, 2026
மாண்புமிகு கழகப் பொதுச்செயலாளர் புரட்சித் தமிழர் @EPSTamilNadu அவர்கள்
#Vote4AIADMK pic.twitter.com/c3eefAkjl0
The list includes several former Members of the Legislative Assembly and a former Member of Parliament. The six former MLAs nominated by the party include N. Murugumaran from Tittakudi, Virugai V.N. Ravi from Virugambakkam, B. Sathyanarayanan (alias) T. Nagar B. Sathya from Thyagaraya Nagar, M.K. Ashok from Velachery, K.P. Kandhan from Sholinganallur, and M.S.R. Rajavarman from Tiruchuli.
The other candidates that have been fielded by the party include Royapuram R. Mano from Harbour, M.K. Ashok from Velachery, R.S. Rajesh from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, S.R. Vijayakumar from Villivakkam, S. Saravanan from Alandur, P. Santhanakrishnan from Kolathur, A. Porkodi from Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Abhishek Rangasamy from Egmore and Dhana. Vimal from Alangudi.
AIADMK has already announced it will contest from 169 constituencies. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that nomination filing will begin on March 30, polling will be held in a single phase on April 23, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.
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